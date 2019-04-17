

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal Wednesday against Tottenham. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur got off to a historically frantic start. Midway through the second half, Manchester City led, 4-3, with the teams equal, 4-4, in aggregate scoring.

The teams scored four goals in the first 11 minutes, two for each side; it was the four fastest goals ever scored in a Champions League match.

And even then, the scoring wasn’t done. Manchester City scored again in the 21st minute to take a 3-2 lead in the match and tie the aggregate score, 3-3. That strike by Raheem Sterling marked the first time in Champions League history two players each scored two goals in the first 21 minutes of a match. Son Heung-min scored twice for Tottenham.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham

1-0: Sterling (4')

1-1: Son (7')

1-2: Son (10')

2-2: Bernardo Silva (11')

3-2: Sterling (21')



The Champions League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nc3tJ4XShK — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 17, 2019

Sterling opened the scoring in the 4th minute, bending a ball in from the left side of the box. Three minutes later, Son jumped on a misplayed ball just outside the Manchester City box and finished right while goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes guessed left.

Three minutes after that, Son controlled a pass on the left side of the Manchester City box and bent it around Ederson in a score similar to Sterling’s first tally.

But Manchester City responded by taking the kickoff and pushing the ball down the pitch. Bernardo Silva wound up with it outside the six-yard box and smacked a shot that ricocheted off Tottenham defender Danny Rose and past keeper Hugo Lloris.

It seemed things had calmed down until 10 minutes later, when Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne spun a low cross through the six-yard box that, in a fit of confusion, neither the Tottenham back four nor keeper Lloris cleared away. Sterling was waiting on the other end for an easy finish and his second of the match.

The scoring finally did settle down, which allowed fans watching the match a moment to catch their breath.

Astead W. Herndon (1993 -- 2019) Cause of death: Tottenham — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 17, 2019

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

I LOVE THE

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Goal (@goal) April 17, 2019

5 goals in 20 mins! Is this champions league or power league?? — Duane Jones (@Duane_Jones) April 17, 2019

The frantic pace continued for the rest of the first half and into the second. In the 59th minute Sergio Aguero scored for Manchester City to put his side ahead in aggregate goals, but Tottenham later scored a third goal, which would be enough to advance if the score holds.

The winner will face Ajax of the Netherlands in the semifinals.

Read more:

Iran’s trailblazing female boxer dominated her match. Now she fears arrest if she returns home.

Their grades kept them from Division I. A junior college in Scranton offers one final shot.

Bird builds nest in brand new high school stadium, delays grand opening until eggs hatch

Chiefs will try again to play in Mexico, facing the Chargers in November