

Maryland is expected to bring back seven of eight rotation players next season, and the team will also add four freshmen. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Hakim Hart, a shooting guard from Philadelphia, announced Thursday he will join Maryland for the 2019-20 season.

Hart played for Roman Catholic High School, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior. The two-star recruit previously committed to Saint Joseph’s, but he reopened his recruitment after the school fired Coach Phil Martelli.

Hart joins four-star center Makhi Mitchell, three-star small forward Donta Scott and three-star center Makhel Mitchell in Maryland’s class of 2019. Scott, another player out of Philadelphia, played AAU basketball with Hart.

Before the addition of Hart, Maryland had the third-best recruiting class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. Last year, Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon brought in the top-rated class in the Big Ten and the No. 7-rated class in the country, and five of Maryland’s six freshman played in its regular rotation last season. Trace Ramsey, a freshman who only played in five games, announced Wednesday he would transfer from Maryland.

After losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Maryland is expected to have seven of its eight rotation players back next season. Sophomore Bruno Fernando is the only player the Terps will likely lose. If Fernando, who’s projected to be a first-round draft pick, leaves school to pursue an NBA career, Maryland will have one more scholarship spot open for the 2019-20 season.

Read more:

For Maryland basketball, it’s definitely a young man’s game

‘Brothers’ keepers’: 6-foot-9 identical twins navigate joys, challenges of hoops stardom

Freshman forward Trace Ramsey announces he will transfer from Maryland

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Anthony Cowan Jr. will declare for NBA draft

Jalen Smith will return for his sophomore season with Maryland basketball