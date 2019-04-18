

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will meet again, fresh off their controversial NFC championship game. (Gerald Herbert /AP)

Could someone please make this a national holiday? The NFL schedule officially landed Wednesday night, after a day on which it leaked out in dribs and drabs, and, honestly, we need a full day just to mentally prepare, digest the schedule and then plan out the last four months of the year.

So here’s what we know, what we think we know, what we think we think about what we think we know and what has our pulse racing:

Okay, forget that part about the racing pulse for a moment. The NFL season kicks off with an anomaly . In a nod to the league’s 100th anniversary, the Super Bowl champions won’t be hosting the lidlifter. Sorry, Patriots! Instead, that honor will go to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Which is fine by us. Aaron Rodgers in his first game since briefly becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player, a guy now with a chip on his shoulder over a report that he was told “don’t be the problem” with new Coach Matt LaFleur? Yeah, we’re all in on that. Especially since he’ll be facing Khalil Mack and the vaunted Bears defense. Besides, you remember what happened when the teams met in the “Sunday Night Football” opener last season, right? Rodgers hurt his knee and was carted off the field in the field like a corpse in the first half — only to return in the second half and, with the Packers down 17-0, lead them to a 24-23 comeback.

in New England and, well, about a billion people, give or take, are gonna watch that game. Welcome to Bizarro World, where the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are on prime time TV a ton — seven times combined, all told. The Browns — the Baker Mayfield-Odell Beckham Jr. Browns — will be on four times, their most prime-time appearances since 2008. And the Jets — the Sam Darnold-Le’Veon Bell Jets — will turn up three times. This might actually be fun.

Below is a list of the number of primetime games for each team in 2019: The Bills are the only team without a primetime game. pic.twitter.com/hQfZm2A5yt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 18, 2019

At the other end of the prime-time scheduling, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts might be underrepresented , with three appearances in those choice games, a year after their 10-6 wild-card campaign. We’ll reserve judgment on that, for now.

, with three appearances in those choice games, a year after their 10-6 wild-card campaign. We’ll reserve judgment on that, for now. Let’s give the Buffalo Bills a pity mention . Shut out of prime-time — the only team with that dishonor — they do get a Thanksgiving Day game for the first time since 1994. The downside? It’s the 4:30 game against the Cowboys, when a lot of people are experiencing the day’s first food-related coma. (It’s NOT the Tryptophan; it MIGHT be your relatives; or the degree to which you overate.) (Of course, last year’s Redskins-Cowboys Thanksgiving game, in that time slot, earned the NFL’s biggest TV rating to that point of the season.) Eight other teams got just one prime-time appearance; of them, only the 9-7 Tennessee Titans had a winning record last season.

, shall we? New England will play a team coming off its bye three times — more often than any other NFL team. The Patriots also have five prime-time games, including a Thursday night affair with the New York Giants (with whom, you may have heard, they have some history). We’ll finish with an observation from Gunner Rivers, son of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers. “It’s a funny thing that Gunner pointed out that’s similar to last year, we don’t play at home for over a month again,” Rivers told the team’s website. “We play home against Green Bay, and then we’re not home again until late December. Shoot, it’s just like last year! Now, it gets kind of skewed because there’s a bye in there and a home game in Mexico City. We handled it well last year, and I think we will again.” Shoot and shucks, don’t fret too much over this. The Chargers were road beasts last year, winning four straight road games in a five-week span. This year, they play at Oakland on Nov. 7, host the Chiefs in Mexico, take their bye and then play at Denver and at Jacksonville. (That’s not as bad as the Buccaneers, who are away from home for seven weeks. “If we had to do-over, if we had a redo, I’d love to take another shot at that Tampa Bay schedule,” the league’s senior director of broadcast planning and scheduling, Mike North, told SiriusXM NFL Radio.)

