

(Jaguars via Twitter)

Want a fun way to spend an hour? Watch the 2019 schedule-release videos posted Wednesday evening by NFL teams.

A few squads got fairly creative with their efforts last year, which only served to raise a bar that many more cleared this year in highly entertaining fashion. To their enormous credit, several teams took the opportunity to throw some shade at opponents, with the Jaguars going the furthest in that regard.

As part of an exceedingly watchable parody of early infomercials — many other teams also harked back to pop-culture touchstones of recent decades — Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo played a smooth-talking host who introduced as-seen-on-TV products related to each upcoming opponent. Along the way, the Jags tossed out these jabs:

An inside-ish joke about Titans fans’ supposed affinity for mayonnaise

A shot at the Broncos’ trade for former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco

The sartorial choices of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

The “butt fumble" by former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez

A banner joke at the expense of the “2014 AFC Finalist” Colts

A 28-3 reference at the Falcons’ expense

And several other solid jokes. Honestly, the video is phenomenal, so just watch it, already!

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

The Bills also get high marks for putting together a faux-dating app that not only enabled snarky comments about their 2019 opponents but also allowed for a few drive-by shots at others not even on the schedule but not exactly beloved by Buffalo fans, such as Lions Coach Matt Patricia, Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone and Raiders wide receiver (and noted non-Bill) Antonio Brown. Among those on the slate who took some ribbing were the Ravens, Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and Giants quarterback Eli Manning (and his famous Face).

The Chargers took things in a terrific direction, using stock footage to poke gentle, somewhat absurdist fun at their 2019 foes. L.A.'s video also gets special marks for alluding to the Chiefs as the “Chefs” and for its soundtrack, a groovy version of the old “Monday Night Football” theme.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

The Falcons were one of the three teams, along with the Redskins and Texans, to pay homage to the iconic “Game of Thrones” title sequence, but Atlanta had the best version (although Washington-area residents should enjoy the Redskins’ use of local scenery). The Falcons could not resist giving the archrival Saints the business — nor should they have — working in “Aints” imagery as well as a fantastic reenactment of the postseason no-call after a Ram plowed into a New Orleans player.

The Vikings and Giants came closest to outright roasting their opponents, although the former team still couldn’t help but go “Minnesota nice” with an assortment of haikus that rarely had anything truly unpleasant to say about their foes. Meanwhile, New York brought in comedian Tracy Morgan, but even he appeared to mostly pull his punches while employing TV-show theme, albeit with a “Mr. Bill” reference that should please hardcore “Saturday Night Live” fans.

Two Thousand Nineteen

Vikings schedule is here

Poetry stylehttps://t.co/m0jfJIfmem pic.twitter.com/VApm2oWkP4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 18, 2019

.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! 📺 pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019

Teams whose videos were less focused on opponents but still delightfully wacky included: the Patriots (bad lip reading), the Ravens (old monster-truck ads), the Colts (Andrew Luck reads factoids about opponents’ cities), the Cowboys (ASMR sounds with Amari Cooper), the Steelers (Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood), the Browns (1990s technology) and the Lions (“The Office” GIFs).

Football is a very fun game.



Schedule 2019: Bad #Patriots lip reading edition. pic.twitter.com/qVcil6ALLg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2019

‼️THIS FOOTBALL SEASON ‼️

PREPARE FOR DOMINATION

‼️MEGA RAVENS FOOTBALL‼️ pic.twitter.com/6gKU0m9009 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 18, 2019

Who needs a fancy schedule release video when you can have THIS? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/47Bub45Big — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 18, 2019

Other teams with commendably creative efforts included the Chiefs, who used their 60th season as a peg for enjoyable hsitorical footage, and the Raiders, who did the same thing but better, particularly with their excellent use of Coach Jon Gruden, back in affable football-analyst mode. The Titans trotted out country music artists to announce their opponents, the Eagles used all sorts of Philly-related luminaries, the Saints had the Rebirth Brass Band playing over vibrant scenes from New Orleans and the Rams went with players and coaches reacting to a phone call from an NFL official, who listed their schedule.

Sixty years of iconic players.

Sixty years of legendary moments.

Sixty years of #RaiderNation.



Our 60th season starts here. pic.twitter.com/LV2TZtrTzm — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019

Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019

Then there were the squads who went with an old-school video-game theme. The Jets and Panthers did it best, while the Packers’ Pac-Man video lagged well behind, with the Seahawks landing somewhere in the middle.

Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.



It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX — #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019

Wanna play a game? pic.twitter.com/mF5CeYnGUE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 18, 2019

⬇️ Restart those consoles and charge those battery packs because the Biggest Games of 2019 are HERE. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOJCJwcidv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 18, 2019

Finally, a few teams trotted out videos that were fairly conventional, at least in comparison to the ones mentioned above. Okay, 49ers, Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Dolphins, you have a year to step up your respective games.

Team schedule-release videos not shown above are listed below, alphabetical order:

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Who Dey zooms through the 2019 #Bengals Schedule 🛴🐯 pic.twitter.com/ihr033s4G3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 18, 2019

Broncos

Browns

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

Buccaneers

Schedule’s out, YOU IN? — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 18, 2019

Cardinals

Coming soon to a 65,000-seat theater near you!



🍿🎟: https://t.co/SUoxwxldMU pic.twitter.com/YIkht787bl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 18, 2019

Cowboys

See Jerry Jones and @AmariCooper9 help us release the 2019 #DallasCowboys schedule through ASMR.



Tickets available at 9pm CT via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/ZAoOUYT7dj pic.twitter.com/9YWj8LDsKR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019

Dolphins

Mark your calendars, the 2019 regular season schedule has arrived! #FinsUp



Single game season tickets >> https://t.co/h1wPxNFS3a pic.twitter.com/CUzT14SoyA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019

Lions

"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc



ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

Rams

Playing the old squad, a homecoming + no cold games for the specialists‼️@weddlesbeard, @AaronDonald97 + @JHekker (we gave him permission to join the position players) take the call for the 2019 #LARams schedule! pic.twitter.com/n0dMuL09MR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 18, 2019

Redskins

Saints

Steelers

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.



Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019

Texans

Titans

Listen here, Tennessee! 🎶



The Queen of Country and her friends are here to announce the #Titans 2019 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pufKIBq3Zp — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 18, 2019

Read more from The Post:

The 2019 NFL schedule is out. Here are 15 games you can’t miss.

Trump says Dan Snyder has ‘done a very good job’ and Alex Smith is ‘underrated’