The Redskins’ 2019 schedule was released Wednesday and the highlights include an early-season “Monday Night Football” date with the Bears, an October reunion with Kirk Cousins and no reason for Washington football fans to schedule their Thanksgiving feasts around a game for the first time in four years.

My colleague Kareem Copeland offers five takeaways from Washington’s slate, but in keeping with recent Bog tradition, here’s a week-by-week look at how excited I am for each game on a scale of one to five images of Cardinals quarterback and — potential Redskins trade target — Josh Rosen. (Because, let’s be honest, it’s hard to get excited about the possibility of Colt McCoy or Case Keenum opening the season as Washington’s starter.)

Sharp-eyed readers and/or college football fans might recognize the image of Rosen; it’s from the photo of him chilling in the inflatable hot tub he installed in his freshman dorm room at UCLA. McCoy and Keenum would never. Anyway, one Rosen represents a potential snoozer, while five Rosens represent appointment viewing.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

Welp. Four of the Redskins’ first five games are against teams that made the playoffs last season, including the opener. Last year’s finale in front of a pro-Eagles crowd at FedEx Field should have prepared Jay Gruden’s squad for the hostile environment they’ll face in Philadelphia.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. Dallas (1 p.m.)

Washington didn’t play a division foe until Week 7 in 2018. This year, they’ll see all three of their NFC East brethren in the first four weeks. President Trump said Wednesday that he plans to attend a game at FedEx Field. Don’t be surprised if it’s this one and for the Redskins to announce a sellout. Daniel Snyder and Jerry Jones were among the NFL owners who donated to the president’s inaugural celebration.

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 23 vs. Chicago (8:15 p.m.)

The Redskins have won seven straight against the Bears, whose first season under Coach Matt Nagy ended with a double-doink loss to the Eagles in the playoffs. This is the only prime time home game on Washington’s schedule. That’s a good thing, as the Redskins have lost seven straight “Monday Night Football” games since their upset win at Dallas in 2014 and haven’t won at home on a Monday since 2012.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at N.Y. Giants (1 p.m.)

This is the first chance for Redskins safety Landon Collins to show his former team that he was worth the six-year, $84 million Washington paid him. Will Collins have an opportunity to return an interception for a touchdown against Eli Manning, or perhaps rookie Dwayne Haskins?

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. New England (1 p.m.)

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement last month. If the ageless Tom Brady has a sudden change of heart and follows in Gronk’s footsteps, Washington might stand a chance against the Patriots. The Redskins are 13-19 all-time, including the playoffs, against defending Super Bowl champions, but they’ve lost eight of their last nine such matchups.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 at Miami (1 p.m.)

Finally, a breather, at least on paper, and the first of eight straight games against non-playoff teams. The Dolphins traded away quarterback Ryan Tannehill and replaced him with 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was rocking a birthday cake-fueled dad bod at a recent team workout. It’s Washington’s first trip to South Beach since 2011, when Matt Moore outdueled Rex Grossman. If nothing else, it’ll be a fun getaway for traveling Redskins supporters.



Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. San Francisco (1 p.m.)

The Redskins won their first meeting against 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017, but in fairness to Washington’s former offensive coordinator, San Francisco’s quarterbacks in that game were Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard. With Jimmy Garoppolo scheduled to return from the ACL tear that cost him most of last season, the 49ers could be one of 2019′s most improved teams. They went 0-8 away from Levi’s Stadium last year.

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24 at Minnesota (8:20 p.m.)

You like that!? It feels like just yesterday that Bruce Allen was mispronouncing the Redskins’ franchise (tagged) quarterback’s first name while talking about how confident he was that the two sides would come to terms on a long-term deal. Bank on Kurt, er, Kirk to throw for 400 yards, four touchdowns and a game-sealing fourth-quarter interception. This is the only matchup on the schedule that would be juicier with Keenun under center, as he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game in 2017.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 at Buffalo (1 p.m.)

Every time the Redskins play the Bills is a chance to reminisce about Washington’s last Super Bowl win. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was negative four years old when that happened.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. N.Y. Jets (1 p.m.)

The Jets have new uniforms, Sam Darnold, Le’Veon Bell and former Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder. That’s enough to warrant three Rosens. Darnold’s USC Trojans beat Rosen’s UCLA Bruins during their only meeting in college.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. Detroit (1 p.m.)

Detroit’s last visit to FedEx Field was in 2013, a 27-20 Lions triumph that snapped the second-longest road losing streak against a single opponent in NFL history — a 21-game drought that dated back to 1939. The Lions have won four straight against Washington overall.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Carolina (1 p.m.)

This will be Washington’s fourth meeting with Cam Newton and the Panthers in the past five years, and it’s one of 14 games on this year’s schedule slated to start at 1 p.m. The Redskins snapped a five-game losing streak against Carolina last season.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 at Green Bay (1 p.m.)

The 2109 reunion tour continues at Lambeau Field, where the Redskins haven’t won since 1988. First-year Packers Coach Matt LaFleur was an assistant on Mike Shanahan’s 2013 staff in Washington, along with Kyle Shanahan and Rams Coach Sean McVay. With a healthy Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur could be poised for McVay-like success from the start. Former Redskins pass rusher Preston Smith signed with the Packers during the offseason.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

Bryce Harper is a self-professed Cowboys fan, but given how quickly he’s fallen for the City of Brotherly Love, would it surprise anyone if he switched allegiances and showed up to FedEx Field for this game in a DeSean Jackson Eagles jersey?

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. N.Y. Giants (1 p.m.)

Playing without Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants embarrassed the Redskins at FedEx Field late last season. New York led, 34-0, at halftime — Washington’s worst deficit after two quarters since at least 1940 — and cruised to a 40-16 win. The loss was one of the worst of Gruden’s tenure. Will he still have a job when the Giants return to town?

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 at Dallas (1 p.m.)

If the game has playoff ramifications, it could be a five-Rosen classic. Otherwise, Dallas Week will be a real dud. At least the Redskins won’t go into the offseason with images of an opposing team’s fan base taking over Landover fresh in their minds.

To recap:

5: vs. Dallas, vs. New England, at Minnesota

4: at Philadelphia, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay, at Dallas

3: at Miami, vs. San Francisco, vs. N.Y. Jets, vs. Philadelphia

2: at N.Y. Giants, at Carolina, vs. N.Y. Giants

1: at Buffalo, vs. Detroit

Which games are you most excited about?

