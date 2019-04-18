

Signing Matt Ioannidis to an extension was considered a priority for the Redskins this offseason. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Redskins locked up a key member of their defensive line for several more seasons Thursday by agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Matt Ioannidis.

The deal will pay Ioannidis $21.75 million and includes $3 million in incentives, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke on the condition of anonymity. NFL.com first reported the deal.

[Redskins’ 2019 schedule opens at Eagles, features prime-time games vs. Bears, Vikings]

Signing Ioannidis, 25, to an extension was an offseason priority for the Redskins, who risked losing him to free agency after this year. A fifth-round pick in 2016, he blossomed the past two seasons under defensive line coach Jim Tomsula with 65 total tackles and 12 sacks. Last year, he took a huge step forward with 7.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. He also recorded 11 quarterback hits.

Ioannidis’s development along with the strong play of fellow interior defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne has given Washington one of the NFL’s strongest defensive lines, providing the Redskins an anchor around which to build their defense.

The Redskins also are expected to sign guard Brandon Scherff to an extension in the next few months. Scherff is eligible for free agency after the season.

More Redskins coverage:

Trump says Daniel Snyder has ‘done a very good job’ and Alex Smith is ‘underrated’

Josh Rosen rumors swirl around Redskins as NFL draft approaches

NFL announces Reuben Foster will not be suspended, is eligible to play next season

Redskins draft debate: In the first round, should they take Drew Lock or Brian Burns?