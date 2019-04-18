

Azzi Fudd of St. John's is facing a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

St. John’s sophomore guard and two-time All-Met Player of the Year Azzi Fudd suffered a serious knee injury during a USA Basketball event this past weekend, tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL).

While there is no immediate timetable for her recovery, the injury will likely keep Fudd, one of the country’s best high school basketball players, out of competition for a significant portion of her junior season.

Fudd was playing at USA Basketball’s U18 3x3 tournament in Colorado Springs Saturday when she drove to the basket and absorbed contact from her defender mid-hop. She came back down to the floor off-balance, her foot slipped and her right knee buckled.

“I heard three different pops,” Fudd said. “I felt it right away. I’ve never felt so much pain in my life.”

[St. John’s standout Azzi Fudd wins Gatorade National Player of the Year award]

Fudd went from Colorado Springs to Denver to get an MRI that same day and received the results that night.

“Right after I got hurt, I cried because I knew there was no way there could be a positive outcome,” Fudd said. “So I wasn’t surprised with [the results], but I still had some hope it wouldn’t be as bad. It was a sad night.”

Fudd, ranked by ESPN as the top player in the Class of 2021, was coming off a celebrated sophomore season in which she averaged 25.8 points, led the Cadets to their third straight WCAC championship and fourth straight DCSAA championship and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year. She was the first sophomore and the first player from the D.C. area to win that award.

St. John’s wrapped up its season earlier this month at the Geico Nationals, falling to New Hope Academy in the national title game.

Fudd said she received support from her Cadets teammates immediately following her injury, and it has helped her through the early aftermath. She’s now in a cast, as doctors are hoping for the MCL to heal naturally to some degree before they embark on any kind of surgery.

With the MCL and the ACL both torn, the timetable for her return to the court could be complicated. Dr. Timothy Hewett, who heads up sports medicine research at the Mayo Clinic and is an expert on the mechanics of ACL injuries, but has not treated Fudd, said the recommended timetable for a typical ACL injury is nine months, at minimum.

If there are multiple tears, as in Fudd’s injury, the minimum is 12 months in most cases, with the chance of waiting up to 24 months depending on the severity of the injury and the healing process. Hewett said waiting for an MCL tear to fully heal without surgery would take approximately three months.

Fudd is the third prominent player from the competitive WCAC basketball conference in the past five months to suffer an ACL injury.

Paul VI five-star junior guard Jeremy Roach tore his right ACL in late November and had surgery in December. Paul VI four-star senior guard Anthony Harris tore his ACL in early December, got surgery shortly after and is on track for a timely recovery, set to hit the court in August.

Fudd, who has earned a reputation as an aggressive player on both ends of the floor, said that suffering a knee injury has long been one of her “biggest nightmares."

“I’ve had friends that have torn their ACLs and it’s awful,” Fudd said. “This was one of my biggest fears.”

Samantha Pell contributed to this report.

Read more:

Azzi Fudd of St. John’s becomes first girl to play at Stephen Curry’s summer camp

Her jump shot is one of the best in high school hoops. It’s an exact replica of her mom’s.

2019 Winter All-Met: Girls’ basketball teams