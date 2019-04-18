

Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden reacts during Game 3. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Game 4

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Series: Capitals lead, 2-1 | Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, PNC Arena | TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBCSN

• Top storylines: The Capitals have struggled to generate offensive-zone time so far this series, and a few lineup changes ahead of Game 4 could help. Read more • Players to watch: Jakub Vrana's Game 3 promotion was a complete disaster. Read more • Pregame reading: Catch up on all The Post's coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read more

Current Series: Capitals lead, 2-1

Top story lines

• Offensive zone: The Capitals’ most glaring issue in this series is that they’ve struggled to establish much offensive-zone time, even in the games they’ve won. Washington monitors zone time more than shot totals, which can occasionally be deceiving. Because of the Hurricanes’ style, they’ll likely outshoot the Capitals in every game this series, but Washington needs to establish more puck possession to wear down Carolina with its forecheck and force the Hurricanes to defend for long shifts.

Coach Todd Reirden made some lineup tweaks with that in mind, most notably moving winger T.J. Oshie to the top line with center Nicklas Backstrom and captain Alex Ovechkin, a tried-and-true trio from two seasons ago that hasn’t spent as much time together since. Reirden also moved Carl Hagelin to the fourth line — the speedy trade-deadline addition started this series playing in the top-six forward corps — hoping to bring more balance to the bottom two lines, which haven’t yet contributed a five-on-five goal.

“I think this gives us a little more depth through our lineup,” Reirden said. “I think that’ll give us a better chance from that standpoint. Obviously, we looked at some things systematically that we can do different, but ultimately it comes down to our desperation level needing to match theirs. They were the more desperate team in Game 3, and we need to match that tonight.”

Right wing Travis Boyd will be playing in his first game of this postseason, and he played in just one playoff game last season: the series-clinching Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round. He scored five goals with 15 assists this season, and Reirden is hopeful he’ll provide more offensive upside than Chandler Stephenson did.

“I think this is a good chance for us after not getting enough offensive time, chances and forecheck to go with someone who has a little bit more offensive skill in that spot tonight,” Reirden said. “Travis has been really good, had a really strong year for us and will look to provide some secondary offense, but also just the excitement and the compete for him to get in there. When you have a guy who’s been out for three games, it’s good to bring some fresh energy in.”

Capitals’ projected Game 4 lineup:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Hagelin-Dowd-Boyd



Carlson-Jensen

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Siegenthaler



Holtby — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 18, 2019

• Djoos out, Siegenthaler in: Christian Djoos played in all but two games of Washington’s Stanley Cup run last season, but he’s struggled this postseason, on the ice for four goals-against through just three games. His ice time didn’t eclipse nine minutes in any of the outings, so it seemed he was on an especially short leash. For Game 4, Reirden’s going with rookie Jonas Siegenthaler, who impressed in 26 games played this season. This will be Siegenthaler’s first NHL playoff action, and with a 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame, he could be a factor in front of the net and on the penalty kill.

“It’s a high shot-volume team with a lot of traffic at the net front and some bigger bodies,” Reirden said of Carolina. “We went with the group that we had for three games and now we’re going to give a new, young player an opportunity in this type of situation. It’ll be good to watch. I feel he’s prepared to take the next step after what he accomplished in the regular season. Some of the game they want to play plays to some of his strength. They come hard on the forecheck, and he’s relatively poised for a young player going back under pressure and executing some plays.”

The Capitals’ blue line has seen a considerable amount of movement since defenseman Michal Kempny tore his left hamstring late in the regular season, and Reirden indicated that Siegenthaler could see some shifts to defenseman John Carlson’s left on Thursday night. He’s expected to start the game playing on his off side, the right, on a third pairing with veteran Brooks Orpik.

“Not everyone is able to play a Stanley Cup Playoff game,” Siegenthaler said. “Next to my [NHL] debut this year, I think it’s probably one of my biggest days in life. I just have to go play my game and enjoy it.”

• Canes without two top forwards: Carolina will be without 19-year-old rookie Andrei Svechnikov (concussion protocol) and forward Michael Ferland (upper body) Thursday night. Svechnikov was fourth on the team in the regular season with 20 goals. Ferland was sixth with 17 goals and also tallied 23 assists.

Svechnikov, after being knocked out in the Game 3 fight with Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, skated Thursday morning wearing a full cage, and did some light skating and shooting drills. Svechnikov hasn’t been medically cleared, according to Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Brind’Amour said he is unsure if Svechnikov will play this series and doesn’t know if Svechnikov was concussed; the young forward has been “surprisingly doing well,” according to the coach.

Ferland, who ejected for hitting Capitals center Nic Dowd during Game 2, left the ice in Game 3 after reaggravating a Game 1 injury. Brind’Amour said Wednesday Ferland was “a ways away” from getting back to playing shape and had no timetable on his return.

The Hurricanes’ defense is also still missing Calvin de Haan (upper body), who once again was on the ice during Thursday’s morning skate and is medically cleared to play. Brind’Amour said the team is waiting for de Haan to say that he feels good enough to play in a game.

With Svechnikov and Ferland out, Brind’Amour’s corresponding adjustments meant multiple line changes and the call-up of Patrick Brown to the Carolina roster. Brown was preparing for the AHL playoffs as captain with the Charlotte Checkers when he got the call. He is expected to be on Carolina’s fourth line Thursday night.

“I think every coach wants to stick the same [lineup], that usually means it’s going well you are going to stick to the same stuff,” Brind’Amour said Thursday morning. “Now obviously we have guys out so we are forced to make some moves, but it doesn’t make it any harder, any different.”

Players to watch

Jakub Vrana

The 23-year-old winger scored a career-high 24 goals during the regular season and produced the second-most even-strength scoring chances on the team (162) after Alex Ovechkin — 57 of those coming in high-danger areas such as the slot or crease. If only he was able to sustain that production into the playoffs.

It’s only been three games, but Vrana has no points and just three scoring chances in more than 40 minutes of ice time, which includes getting a promotion to Washington’s second line during Game 3 of the series.

Turns out that decision was a complete failure. He, along with linemates Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie, were manhandled by Sebastian Aho’s line all night, never generating a single shot on net at even strength over nine minutes of ice time. Carolina, meanwhile, created 11 shot attempts and eight scoring chances against Vrana and his line mates.

Todd Reirden appears set on keeping Vrana with Kuznetsov on the second line but has swapped out Oshie in favor of Tom Wilson, a move that could pay dividends. During the regular season, this trio skated 147 minutes together at even strength, outscoring opponents 11 to 4 with a 85-to-81 edge in scoring chances. These three also skated 16 minutes together against Carolina during the regular season, out shooting the Hurricanes 16 to 6 with nine scoring chances in the slot and crease.

Dougie Hamilton

Carolina’s power play was below average during the regular season (18 percent efficiency rate, 20th) yet has improved slightly (3 for 13, 23 percent) in the playoffs thanks to the second power-play unit featuring Micheal Ferland, Jordan Staal, Lucas Wallmark, Jaccob Slavin and Hamilton, whose two power play goals in Game 3 illustrate how dangerous Carolina’s second unit can be.

On the first goal, movement by Slavin and Wallmark force Washington’s penalty kill, specifically Eller and Hagelin, at or below the face off dots, opening up the high slot for Hamilton to rip a one-timer past Holtby, who appears to be screened.

Hamilton’s second tally is the by-product of hard work by Staal and Warren Foegle, plus a screen by Carlson, Holtby’s teammate, that helps get a puck from beyond the top of the face off circle into the net for the fourth unanswered goal of the game.

The results speak for themselves: Hamilton and the second unit has been on the ice for all three power play goals by Carolina in the postseason compared to none for the Hurricane’s first unit, despite getting twice the ice time through three games.

Pregame reading

Immerse yourself in the Capitals’ postseason with The Post’s coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Capitals shake up line up in search of a spark

Christian Djoos has barely seen the ice these playoffs. His coaches want that to change.

This could be Brooks Orpik’s last run with the Capitals. He’s making it count.

Jerry Brewer: Capitals in control where it truly matters

Carolina captain Justin Williams helped turn the Capitals into Stanley Cup champions