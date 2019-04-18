Stewart Mairs, D.C. United’s analytics expert for more than three years, has emerged as the leading candidate to become the organization’s technical director, multiple people familiar with the selection process said Thursday.

Mairs would replace Dane Murphy, who departed after just four months to pursue an opportunity overseas. He was linked to an unspecified position with third-division Barnsley.

Mairs, a native of England, is currently the director of soccer strategy and analysis, working closely with Coach Ben Olsen and the technical staff in evaluating current players and potential signings, as well as preparing for opponents.

In the new role, he would assist General Manager Dave Kasper in identifying players for both D.C. United and Loudoun United, the club’s new second-division squad.

At least two outside candidates were interviewed as well, one source said.

Previously, Mairs was operations manager in the Americas for Prozone, which provided performance analysis for clubs and national federations. The firm was later bought by STATS.

Between 2012 and 2015, Mairs was a consultant with the U.S. women’s national team on the Olympic gold-medal and World Cup championship campaigns.