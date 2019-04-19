Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard (23) scores on a single by Richie Martin as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino leaps for a high throw in the seventh inning Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O'meara/AP)

There’s just something about Joey Rickard and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rickard paced the Orioles to a 6-5, 11-inning victory against his former organization Thursday at Tropicana Field as Baltimore salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The win wasn’t secured, however, until after Tampa Bay’s Avisail Garcia hit a tying home run with one out in the ninth.

Rickard’s 11th-inning double scored Chris Davis, who singled with two outs after entering in the eighth as a defensive replacement, with the winning run.

Rickard, an outfielder whom the Orioles selected from Tampa Bay in the 2015 Rule 5 draft, has a career .311 average, .336 on-base percentage and .566 slugging percentage in 36 career games against the Rays, who took him in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.

He reached base five times Thursday, one more than he had in his previous 32 plate appearances entering the game. An infield single in the second snapped an 0-for-15 skid for Rickard, who dived headfirst into the bag to beat Rays opener Hunter Wood in a footrace.

He beat out another groundball to second base in the third with runners on the corners and two outs, producing an RBI for the first time since March 31, and walked in the fifth.

Rickard led off the seventh with a triple high off the wall in right field, narrowly missing what would have been his seventh home run against the Rays. His most against any other organization is three.