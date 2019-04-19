

Barry Trotz and the Islanders swept the Penguins in the first round. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After the Islanders completed a surprising sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, New York Coach Barry Trotz turned his full attention toward preparing for his team’s potential second-round opponent. The Islanders will face the winner of the first-round series between Trotz’s former squad, the defending champion Capitals, and the Carolina Hurricanes, who are back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

“I know Washington fairly well,” Trotz told reporters on Thursday, eliciting laughter. “Just saying. Honestly, I’m weighted right now to watching Carolina a little bit more, because I just don’t know them quite as well. I’m preparing for both. It’s double the work, but I think it’s actually a good exercise. It keeps you sharp on both sides.”

Trotz will have at least a few more days to prepare, as Carolina evened the best-of-seven series with a 2-1 win in Game 4 on Thursday. An Islanders-Capitals matchup would make for an especially juicy story line. Winning the Stanley Cup triggered a two-year extension for Trotz, who had entered last season in the final year of his four-year contract with the Capitals. While the extension included a raise, it still would have left Trotz underpaid compared to his title-winning peers.

Washington balked at Trotz’s request for a five-year, $25 million deal and accepted his resignation instead, less than two weeks after the franchise won its first Stanley Cup title. The Capitals promoted assistant coach Todd Reirden and Trotz, who became just the seventh NHL coach in the expansion era to not return after winning a championship, was hired by the Islanders.

“Everybody’s going to be asking me the same question over and over, a thousand different ways,” Trotz said of a potential playoff reunion with his former team. “I’m not looking back. I don’t regret anything. I’m looking forward. I’m looking forward to the competition of whoever we play. If it happens to be Washington, then they’re the opponent. The bonds that I have with the people on the other side, that is undeniable when you win championships. Those bonds are forever, they’re not something that goes away. I’ve probably spent more time with 95 percent of their players than I have my own team. That doesn’t go away, but when you drop the puck, it does go away. It does. Yeah, there’s things that you remember and all that, but trust me, I’m going to want to beat ‘em as bad as they want to beat me.”

Trotz foreshadowed a postseason encounter with Washington five months ago. Before the Capitals-Islanders game at Barclays Center on Nov. 26, the first of four regular season meetings between the Metropolitan Division foes, Washington invited Trotz into the visitors’ locker room and presented him his Stanley Cup ring. Trotz delivered an impromptu, passionate speech.

“You guys were so resilient as a group over the years,” he said, in part. “The pressures were real, and you fought through that. That’s what I’m most proud of you guys . . . I think [T.J. Oshie] and you guys said it, ‘We can do it again, too.’ You’ll have to go through the f------ Island, but you guys can do it again.”

On Thursday, Trotz told the New York Post’s Larry Brooks that those words came from his heart.

“I said to them, you’ve got the ability to repeat, you’ve got the knowledge, you’ve got the backbone,” Trotz told Brooks. “What I also said is that I want to bring that same joy and experience to the Islanders. And if you’re going to repeat, I hope you have to go through us because that would mean we were able to get to the point where we have the experience.

"Do I want to beat them? Absolutely, 100 percent, because I want to have the same experience and win the Stanley Cup with this group. So [Nov. 26] was from the heart and I meant it and still mean it and that won’t change. Now I’m going to be asked about it 1,000 times the next two weeks if we play, but this will probably be my last statement on this other than the first time I’m asked by the Washington crew.”

Before they can worry about going through the f------ Island, the Capitals have to find a way to get past the Hurricanes. Trotz will avoid many more questions about his breakup with Washington if they don’t.

Read more on the Capitals:

Capitals lose Game 4, T.J. Oshie and series lead against high-flying Hurricanes

T.J. Oshie ‘won’t be playing anytime soon’ after scary crash into the boards

‘It’s playoff hockey’: Alex Ovechkin showing he is again all in for Stanley Cup pursuit

Alan May, UFC and Andrei Svechnikov’s brother react to Alex Ovechkin’s knockout blows