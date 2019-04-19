

D.C. United defender Leonardo Jara shoots during season opener March 3 against Atlanta United. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

D.C. United is optimistic about its first-choice right back returning to action this weekend, but less so about the top left back playing again soon.

Leonardo Jara seems likely to regain his starting job on the right corner Sunday against visiting New York City FC. He had missed last weekend’s 3-2 victory at Colorado with a shoulder injury but rejoined full training this week.

However, Joseph Mora’s timetable to recover from a broken jaw suffered March 31 in Orlando seems to have been extended. He initially was scheduled to resume workouts around May 1.

“We don’t have him in our plans for the next month, plus,” Coach Ben Olsen said Friday. “What does the plus look like? I don’t know.”

Mora, who also suffered a concussion in the incident, had been United’s primary left back since last spring. His replacement, Chris McCann, is recovering from a strained hamstring.

Last weekend, midfielders Ulises Segura (left) and Paul Arriola (right) filled the voids as wing backs in a new formation necessitated by injuries and a heavy schedule. Jara’s return would probably push Arriola back into midfield.

Olsen did not reveal whether Jara would start, saying, “He got through all the trainings and is available for selection.”

>> Rookie defender Akeem Ward accompanied second-division Loudoun United for a USL Championship match at New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, while first-year players Donovan Pines and Griffin Yow remained behind for the D.C. match. All three had accompanied the squad to Denver last weekend, and Pines made his MLS debut . . . ESPN will begin coverage of the D.C. match Sunday at 3:55 p.m., with kickoff set for 4:03.