

In need of a fast start against the worst team in the major leagues, the Nationals turn to veteran righty Anibal Sanchez. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals won the series. When it was all over, when the crises were narrowly averted and everyone went home, the Nationals had taken two out three games from the San Francisco Giants. At times, Washington’s play might not have been encouraging, such as when they allowed a team that had hit 10 homers all year to jack three in one game, and it might not have been good for the blood pressure, such as when they nearly gave up a seven-run lead in the ninth inning, but they got the job done.

The Nationals (9-8) got back on course, escaped with an above-.500 record and now take their first flight of the season to face the Miami Marlins (4-15), who appear well on their way to a 10th straight season of 82 or more losses. The weekend series in South Beach starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday with Nationals righty Anibal Sanchez dueling 27-year-old Marlins lefty Caleb Smith, one of his team’s bright spots with a 2.65 ERA across 17 innings in three starts.

Here is what to look out for as the seventh series of the season begins:

Smoke if you got 'em

The Nationals may have won this week’s series, but that was just the beginning of their most grueling schedule yet this season. They must now finish the stretch of 26 games in 27 days across five cities. It’s the most travel-intensive road trip of the season and, as closer Sean Doolittle pointed out after the game Thursday, the Nationals need to start fast by taking advantage of Miami.

The Marlins are last in the NL East, and rank in the basement leaguewide in several categories: runs per game (2.35), walks (2.37) and wins (four). They lead the league in double plays grounded into (1.21). This series is made more crucial by the fact that the Marlins are a competitor in the division.

[Analysis: Will Anthony Rendon’s hot start force the Nationals’ hand?]

Washington has struggled, for reasons bullpen and beyond, to establish momentum. Dispatching a team such as Miami that, Doolittle said, is “not playing their best right now,” could go along toward it.

“This road trip is really important for us,” Doolittle said.

Doolittle’s usage

Doolittle leads the bullpen in innings pitched with 9⅔, and has seemed like one of, if not the only, reliever Manager Dave Martinez can trust That’s created a question about whetherhis usage now might burn him out by the end of July or even sooner.

Martinez said he’s being cautious now with his closer, that he talks to Doolittle every day to hear how many outs the 32-year-old has in him for that game. Doolittle is “very honest,” Martinez said, and will tell him when he’s unavailable to pitch. The concern heightened Thursday because Doolittle allowed three hits and his first run of the season. He didn’t look fatigued and still had swing-and-miss stuff — the lefty struck out two — but a little hesitation remained.

[Jeremy Hellickson strong again as Nationals hold off Giants, 9-6]

Doolittle himself isn’t worried: “By nature of my role, I have to get ready for those games. I’m in those games. That kind of comes with the territory of pitching in that closer role. It’s an occupational hazard. It’s so tough, you just have to ride the wave and stay ready.”

If the Nationals can rise to the occasion and roll through the Marlins, allowing Doolittle to rest would be beneficial.

Setup situation follow-up

The dire question of who will pitch the eighth inning for the Nationals developed little in the Giants series. On Tuesday, the game never became close enough to test a pitcher in a high leverage situation and, on Thursday, starter Patrick Corbin nearly bridged the gap to Doolittle himself by going 7⅔ innings of two-hit, one-run ball.

Perhaps the most notable outcome: On Wednesday, Wander Suero maintained a one-run lead in the middle innings by retiring all five batters he faced on just 22 pitches. The outing helped Martinez regain confidence in the reliever after Suero lost Sunday’s game to the Pittsburgh Pirates when he walked two and allowed the game-losing run on a big double off what his manager called his “fourth-best pitch.”

Another name to watch is reliever Kyle Barraclough. Though it seems unlikely he’d become the eighth-inning go-to, the 28-year-old entered in crunch situations in Games 2 and 3 of the series and got the one out his team needed. On Wednesday, Martinez used him as a stopgap to Doolittle for one batter in the ninth and, on Thursday, Barraclough protected a one-run lead by navigating out of the eighth inning without allowing the runner from second base to score when the Nationals led by three. Before that, Barraclough had allowed all seven inherited runners to score this season.

For his part, columnist Thomas Boswell presents a case for the one clear answer he sees for the eighth: Trevor Rosenthal.

Probable pitchers

RHP Anibal Sanchez vs. LHP Caleb Smith

RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Jose Urena

RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Trevor Richards

