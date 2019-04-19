

Austen Williams goes to the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. (Nick Wass/AP)

MIAMI — Austin Adams became the latest player to make an overnight trip from Class AAA Fresno to meet the Washington Nationals after an injury to reliever Austen Williams created a need in the bullpen.

Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Adams got the call Thursday from Randy Knorr, the manager of the Grizzlies, saying he needed to pack and get to Miami. Adams boarded a flight around 7 p.m., laid over in Phoenix and joined the Nationals (9-8) on Friday morning. He is active and ready to pitch in Friday’s series opener with the Marlins (4-15).

“You know, all right,” said Adams with a smile when asked how he felt by Friday afternoon. “Very happy to be back. I just want to be here and whatever they need me to do, just help out.”

What the Nationals need, what they have needed all season, is consistency out of the bullpen. Adams is the third pitcher to come up from Fresno since the season began. First was Joe Ross when Washington expanded its bullpen to eight pitchers during a series against the New York Mets earlier this month. Next was Williams once Justin Miller went to the 10-day IL with a lower back strain on April 14. And now Adams, a 27-year-old right-hander, is back in the majors after Williams felt shoulder soreness following a rough outing Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.

Adams was off to a great start with Fresno, giving up no runs and striking out 12 in six innings of work, while allowing just two base runners. He struggled in a short stint with the Nationals last year, losing his command against the Arizona Diamondbacks and walking two hitters without recording an out. That led him back to the minors and he didn’t return to Washington for the rest of the year. Now he has another chance to prove himself for a team that needs any reliever to click. Adams has eight career appearances and, given how this year has gone, will likely pitch soon. Washington’s bullpen has a league-worst 8.01 ERA heading into Friday’s game.

“Everything is the same,” Adams said when asked if the bullpen’s season-long struggles offer added motivation. “You just go out there, do your daily routine, get ready day-to-day, and when your name is called you go out there and do the best that you can do.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (9-8)

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, RF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Wilmer Difo, SS

Anibal Sanchez, P

Victor Robles, RF

Marlins (4-15)

Curtis Granderson, LF

Neil Walker, 1B

Brian Anderson, 3B

Jorge Alfaro, C

Starlin Castro, 2B

Miguel Rojas, SS

Isaac Galloway, CF

Rosell Herrera, RF

Caleb Smith, P

Read more:

Nationals-Marlins series preview: Win the ones you’re supposed to

Boswell: A tale of two Nats signings: Patrick Corbin (good), Trevor Rosenthal (not so much)

After 1,000 minor league games, all with the Nationals, Adrián Sanchez remains patient

Cabbage Smash Kids: Why the Nationals celebrate big wins with a leafy, green vegetable

MASN feud continues as Nationals and Orioles battle over new lawsuit