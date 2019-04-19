

Kevin Durant shoots against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montrezl Harrellof the Los Angeles Clippers en route to a game-high 38 points Thursday in Game 3. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant spent the opening week of the NBA postseason making his life far more difficult than it should have been.

The Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from Game 1 for a pointless exchange with Patrick Beverley, leading Coach Steve Kerr to say Durant “took the bait” from the Los Angeles Clippers’ feisty point guard after the blowout win. Durant then floated his way through Game 2, as the defending champs made history by blowing a 31-point lead. In the wake of that inexplicable collapse, in which he attempted just eight shots, Durant tangled with reporters who questioned his assertiveness or prodded about his budding mano a mano duel with Beverley.

“I can definitely shoot over the top [of Beverley] and score every time if it’s a one-on-one situation,” Durant said Wednesday, taking care to note that he’s often been facing multiple defenders and had no plans to force the issue. “I’m not going to get in the way of the game because I want to have a back-and-forth with Patrick Beverley. I’m Kevin Durant. Y’all know who I am.”

Observers implored him to tilt this first-round series by seizing control of his individual matchup, but Durant had grander plans. He delivered a statement in Game 3 not to Beverley or to the Clippers, but to the entire sport: No other player can do everything that I do, and I do everything the right way.

All the noise and unnecessary complications faded on Thursday, as Durant tallied 38 points, four rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors to a 132-105 road victory. True to his promise, Durant unleashed a surgical dissection rather than a personal vendetta. There wasn’t any appreciable difference between the shots he hit to bury the Clippers and the ones he had tossed up during pregame warm-ups.

The routine commenced from the game’s opening minute: Durant from the left angle, Durant from the right angle, Durant from straight away, Durant from the right, Durant from near the arc. Beverley and other Clippers defenders might have bodied Durant or flashed into his field of vision, but none bothered him. He made his first six shots, keying a 41-point first quarter for the Warriors that effectively snuffed out any growing hope that this might be a competitive series for the West’s top seed.



Kevin Durant posts up against Patrick Beverley. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

“[Durant] came out super aggressive, in kill mode,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “We took control of the game and never lost control. There’s been a lot of talk about him and that matchup [with Beverley]. Not many people can stop Kevin if Kevin doesn’t want to be stopped.”

There was no overt malice to Durant’s work, no forcing of the issue, no commotion. He might as well have been on a 12-hour shift at an assembly line, making buckets with as little wasted energy and as few dribbles as possible.

The Clippers were left reeling, strategically and mentally. Their game plan of aggressively overplaying the Warriors on the perimeter had been nuked by Durant, who one day earlier had called his shot.

“The only thing I’m disappointed with is that [Durant] announced himself before he even got here and we didn’t come prepared,” Clippers guard Lou Williams said.

To dwell solely on the shooting display would be to misconstrue the breadth of this performance. With Stephen Curry in foul trouble, Durant initiated the offense as a point forward and picked apart the Clippers with the pass. At times, he worked from the post like a back-to-the-basket big man, waiting patiently for double teams before slipping passes to teammates on the weak side for dunks and layups.

As the second half unfolded, he set screens and acted as a decoy, made the extra pass around the perimeter, and pushed the ball in transition. Just before calling it a night, Durant came across the paint and rose above the rim to swat a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander layup attempt.

“A lot of people who watch the game and analyze the game thought I should be engaging in a one-on-one, physical battle with Patrick Beverley,” Durant said. “I don’t do that stuff. I just play. Whatever my coach needs me to do."

Name a position, and Durant played it. Name a job, and Durant did it. Name a matchup, and Durant won it.

Within that composite lies his greatness. LeBron James can’t match his defensive versatility. Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t match his shooting range. Stephen Curry can’t match his length. James Harden can’t match his two-way impact. Kawhi Leonard can’t match his playmaking. Joel Embiid can’t match his ballhandling.

While there might still be a healthy debate about who is the NBA’s best player, Thursday was a reminder of who is basketball’s most complete talent.

“I’ve been here for 12 years, I’m 30,” Durant said, resting his case. “I don’t need to show nobody nothing at this point.”