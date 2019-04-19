

The Philadelphia Flyers show Kate Smith before a 2010 Stanley Cup finals game against the Chicago Blackhawks. (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees reportedly confirmed Thursday that they were no longer playing a Kate Smith version of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning of home games, after the team learned of a Depression-era song she’d recorded that raised questions of possible racism.

Two songs cited by the New York Daily News, which broke the story, included “That’s Why Darkies Were Born,” a 1931 hit for Smith, and “Pickaninny Heaven.” Smith’s 1939 version of “God Bless America” had been in the rotation at Yankee Stadium since the team began regularly playing the song following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

“The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information,” a club spokesman told the Daily News. “The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously.

"And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity.”

Smith and her rendition of “God Bless America” have been most closely associated in the sports world with the Philadelphia Flyers, who had a decades-long stretch of remarkable success in games preceded by her version. She performed it at the team’s former arena, the Spectrum, before the Flyers won the first of their two Stanley Cup titles in 1974, and a statue of her was later placed outside the arena.

The Daily News reported that the Yankees “are investigating” Smith’s legacy of potentially objectionable music and noted that some have described “That’s Why Darkies Were Born” as meant to satirize white supremacists. The song, which was also recorded by Paul Robeson, the son of a runaway slave who would go on to become a civil rights activist, includes these lyrics:

"Someone had to pick the cotton/Someone had to plant the corn,

"Someone had to slave and be able to sing/That’s why darkies were born.

"Someone had to laugh at trouble/Though he was tired and worn,

“Had to be contented with any old thing/That’s why darkies were born.”

Smith, who was born in Greenville, Va., grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and was nicknamed “The Songbird of the South,” died in 1986 at age of 79. She was one of the first big stars of radio and also appeared on Broadway and in several movies.

Smith starred in a 1933 film, “Hello, Everybody!” in which she sang “Pickaninny Heaven.” Dedicating the song to “a lot of little colored children living in an orphanage,” she sang of how “great big watermelons roll around and get in your way” and “luscious pork chop bushes bloom right outside your doorway,” as the movie showed a room full of black children listening to her on a radio.

In 1939, a cartoon ad for a baking powder Smith endorsed featured a “Mammy Doll,” a bandanna-clad figure meant to evoke stereotypical notions of black women in the kitchen, along the lines of Aunt Jemima. In the ad, a “Mammy” character tells a white woman who is bad at cooking, “You jes ain’t got a way wid an oven, honey chile!” After subsequently using a recipe book by Smith to successfully bake a cake, the woman sends the doll to the delighted singer as a gesture of gratitude.

In 2009, the Yankees fired tenor Ronan Tynan, who had been performing live renditions of “God Bless America,” after he reportedly confirmed to the team he’d made an anti-Semitic remark and claimed it was just a joke.

The Flyers reportedly had not recently been using Smith’s version of the song. The team has yet to publicly comment on the Yankees’ decision to stop playing her rendition during games.

Read more from The Post:

A tale of two Nats signings: Patrick Corbin (good), Trevor Rosenthal (not so much)

A wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match. His town is still looking for answers.

Capitals lose T.J. Oshie, Game 4 and series lead against high-flying Hurricanes