

Jared Dudley celebrates with the fans during the first half of of Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Brooklyn Nets forward was later ejected for his role in a courtside scrum. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

Simmering bad blood between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets boiled over Saturday, as a Joel Embiid hard foul triggered a scuffle that carried into the courtside seats and led to multiple ejections.

With a little under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 112-108 win in Game 4, Embiid tried to block a driving layup attempt by Nets center Jarrett Allen. Although Philadelphia’s all-star big man made a play on the ball, the force of his contact sent Allen to the court. The foul had a backstory, as Embiid had been assessed a flagrant foul for elbowing Allen in the head during Game 2.

Jared Dudley, Brooklyn’s veteran forward and chief antagonist, quickly rushed to Allen’s defense by bumping Embiid to express his displeasure. The dominoes kept falling from there, as Sixers forward Jimmy Butler raced in to shove Dudley away from Embiid and Nets guard D’Angelo Russell came in to bump the shoving match — which also included Ben Simmons — into the stands.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected for the melee; Embiid gets a Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/OllMftoI9W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Following a lengthy video review, the officials deemed Embiid guilty of a flagrant foul 1, which applies to contact that is deemed unnecessary but not excessive. He was allowed to remain in the game. Dudley and Butler, meanwhile, were immediately ejected. Russell escaped punishment.

“He’s a nobody,” Embiid said of Dudley in a postgame interview on TNT. “When opponents try to do stuff like that, that’s just to get us out of the game. I’m too valuable for my team. That’s why they react. I did not do anything. I didn’t think that was a flagrant foul because I played the ball too. In that situation, I’ve got to stay composed, be mature and let it go. My teammates need me more than [the Nets] need him.”

JOEL EMBIID CALLS JARED DUDLEY A NOBODY LMAO pic.twitter.com/LzLuZcxx94 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 20, 2019

The intensity has been ratcheted up for much of the series, as the Sixers were booed off their home court following a Game 1 loss and then responded with emphatic victories in Games 2 and 3. After his flagrant elbow to Allen, Embiid had attempted to apologize, but both he and Simmons started to laugh during their postgame podium session.

“I’m not usually humble, that’s why [Simmons is] laughing,” Embiid said.

Sixers' Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons crack up laughing while Embiid was trying to apologize for flagrant elbow to Nets' Jarrett Allen during Game 2 win: "I got him pretty good but I'm sorry about it. it wasn't intentional. .... I'm not usually humble that's why he's laughing." pic.twitter.com/Ll1wuTHEk3 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2019

That flippant tone and behavior irked multiple Nets players, and Dudley further fueled the animosity between the two teams by referring to Simmons as an “average” player in the half-court. Simmons brushed off Dudley with a simple “come on,” but the two players proceeded to exchange in-game taunts during Games 3 and 4.

In the wake of Saturday’s ejections, Philadelphia mounted a comeback that led to a riveting endgame. Sixers forward Mike Scott, on the court in place of Butler, buried a go-ahead three-pointer from the left corner with 18.6 seconds left to seal the victory and lift Philadelphia to a 3-1 series lead.

Embiid finished with a game-high 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks, one game after resting due to knee tendinitis. Simmons added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Butler tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four assists before his early exit.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with a team-high 25 points. Allen and Russell each added 21 points in the loss.

