

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie is escorted off the ice after getting injured in Game 4. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is highly unlikely to play again this postseason, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. The team has said Oshie is out “indefinitely” with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury after he was pushed into the boards by Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele in the third period of Thursday’s Game 4. The first-round series between the teams is tied at two games apiece.

Oshie was wearing a sling after the game, according to one person who saw him, and as he left the ice keeled over, he appeared to be favoring his right arm and shoulder. Foegele received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding, but the NHL Department of Player Safety didn’t consider the hit worthy of supplemental discipline. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said after the game that it was “a dirty play.”

Oshie goes down hard at the boards, skates straight to tunnel. #CapsCanes pic.twitter.com/jkkHQGzZuL — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2019

Oshie scored 25 goals with 29 assists in 69 games, and 11 of the games he missed were for a concussion. A top-six forward all four years he’s been in Washington, Oshie skated an average of 18:37 per game this season, a penalty-killer in addition to playing on the Capitals’ top power-play unit. He scored eight goals with 13 assists in the team’s Stanley Cup run last season.

Washington is already without top-four defenseman Michal Kempny, who tore his hamstring late in the regular season and has been ruled out for the playoffs. With Oshie sidelined for Saturday night’s Game 5, forward Tom Wilson will play on a top line with Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom. Carl Hagelin was promoted to the second line, on the right side of center Evgeny Kuznetsov and left wing Jakub Vrana. The Capitals recalled depth forward Devante Smith-Pelly from the American Hockey League on Friday; he starred last postseason with seven goals, and he’ll be on the fourth line for Game 5.

“I’m not sure there’s another player that wants to play a game anymore that T.J. Oshie on our team,” Coach Todd Reirden said Saturday. “The fact that he’s not with us is gonna be a tough void to fill, but that just should hopefully push people to get to a different level and have his back so to speak.”