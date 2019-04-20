

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said Andrei Svechnikov challenged him to the fight, Svechnikov said it was Ovechkin who asked first. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov said Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin challenged him to the Game 3 fight that knocked out the Hurricanes rookie and put him in the concussion protocol. Ovechkin had previously stated it was Svechnikov that asked to fight.

During Saturday’s morning skate before Game 5, Svechnikov spoke with reporters for the first time since the three-punch fight and said he was “not a superhero [to] ask first for fight. I said yes. I just want to stand up for myself.” Svechnikov said the fight ensued because it was just “back and forth” all series and nothing from the regular season led to the two dropping gloves.

According to Svechnikov, Ovechkin, who had only been in three fights prior, called him after the game to apologize “a little bit."

“I said sometimes it happen,” Svechnikov said. “You never know.”

[Alex Ovechkin says he hopes Andrei Svechnikov is okay after knocking out Carolina rookie]

Each player has now claimed the other has been the first to challenge the other to a fight. Both coaches have also backed their respective players’ versions of the how the fight started.

“First of all I hope he’s okay,” Ovechkin said after Game 3. “He asked me to fight, I said, ‘Let’s go, yeah.’ So, I hope he’s okay. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt or something.”

Svechnikov, who did not play in Game 4, participated in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Saturday at Capital One Arena in a yellow noncontact jersey with a full face cage mask. He was put in concussion protocol following Game 3 last Monday, but as of Saturday, said he felt “pretty good” and hopes to play in Game 6 on Monday in Carolina.

Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour was noncommittal about the timetable of Svechnikov’s return, other than that he is “coming along really well.” Svechnikov had 20 goals and 17 assists during the regular season.

“So, until they tell me that it’s even a possibility, I’m just going on as if he won’t be [ready to play],” Brind’Amour said.

