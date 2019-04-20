

Nationals Manager Dusty Baker talks with Braulio Lara as he is pulled from a spring training game in 2017. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Braulio Lara, a former minor league pitcher in the Nationals farm system, was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic this weekend, according to a report by 12UP.

The 30-year-old Lara, was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday morning near his hometown of Bani when a Ford Mustang traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle, according to Diario Libre, a Dominican newspaper. Lara was killed in the accident, along with another person. Four people were reportedly injured in the accident. The cause of the accident is as yet unknown.

Lara, a left-hander, joined the Rays’ minor league system in 2008 and spent time on Giants farm teams, as well, before joining the Nationals’ system in 2017. He played for Class AA Harrisburg that year, his only season with the organization. He also had pitched in Korea and Mexico.

The Dominican Republic is known to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world in which to drive. In 2015, the World Health Organization ranked it as the deadliest in the western hemisphere, with 29.3 auto accident fatalities annually per 100,000 residents. The WHO rated the country a “2” on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of enforcement of drunk-driving laws and a “3” for enforcement of speeding laws.

