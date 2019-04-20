

The Capitals lost back-to-back games in Raleigh, but return to Washington with a chance to retake the series lead. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Game 5

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tonight's game: 8 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena | TV: NBC

• Top story lines: With T.J. Oshie expected out for the remainder of the postseason, Coach Todd Reirden promoted winger Carl Hagelin into the top-six forward corps. Read more • Players to watch: Brett Connolly must step up for the Caps, while Jaccob Slavin has tilted the ice in the Hurricanes favor. Read more • Pregame reading: Catch up on all The Post's coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read more

Series: Tied 2-2

Top story lines

• Lineup changes: The Capitals are unlikely to have T.J. Oshie back in the lineup for the remainder of the playoffs after he was pushed into the boards late in Game 4 and suffered what the team is calling an “upper-body” injury. Washington doesn’t have a five-on-five goal in the past two games, and the loss of Oshie, who scored 25 goals during the regular season, is a considerable one. Reirden promoted Tom Wilson back to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, and Carl Hagelin was moved onto a speedy second trio with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana.

“In terms of trying to get four lines of depth, that we can play and can add different elements, I think a player with that type of speed helps create some space for Kuznetsov and Vrana,” Reirden said. “That’s where we’ll start tonight. Just given how I want my matchups to be tonight as well, having the final change again, that’s the best setup for us to start the game. Obviously lots goes on, but that’s what we’re going to go with to start the night.”

Hagelin was acquired before the trade deadline, and while he had just eight points in 38 games with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles before coming to Washington, he scored three goals with eight assists in 20 games with the Capitals. He’s an aggressive forechecker and could bring some defensive responsibility to that line, which is expected to be matched against Carolina center Sebastian Aho.

Reirden also made a change on defense, skating rookie Jonas Siegenthaler on a top pairing with John Carlson in rushes Saturday morning. The blue line has been fairly fluid, so it’s possible Carlson skates with a variety of partners throughout the game, but that Reirden is at least willing to experiment with that duo is a testament to how well Siegenthaler handled his first postseason action in Game 4.

“I liked his game,” Reirden said. “I thought he looked as expected — calm, under control. Did a good job of moving the puck. Strong down low, bigger guy. So we’ll try a little different look tonight with our six [defensemen] and spread out some of our different assets that we have back there.”

• DSP is back: Playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly is back with the Capitals after the team recalled him Friday. With the injury to Oshie, Smith-Pelly will be looked to for a potential boost to the bottom-six forward corps, which has tallied just one goal: an empty-netter from center Lars Eller in Game 1. Smith-Pelly will be in the lineup for Game 4, on the fourth-line with center Nic Dowd and forward Chandler Stephenson.

“I was watching the games and cheering the guys on.” Smith-Pelly said. “I wasn’t really sure [about being called up]. I definitely didn’t want to get a chance by someone else getting hurt. That’s for sure. So I don’t know. It’s kind of a weird spot. I’m focused on playing the playoffs there and helping the team there. I wasn’t really thinking about too much about what would happen. I was just taking it day by day.”

During Saturday’s morning skate, Smith-Pelly got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Capitals practice facility and the forward said it was a “good feeling” to finally be back after Washington waived him when it needed to clear salary cap space for the trade-deadline acquisitions of forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen. Playing with the American Hockey League, he had six goals and eight assists in 20 games for Hershey.

“It’s a business,” Smith Pelly said of getting sent down to Hershey. “It’s hard to go through something like that. I missed the guys a lot. I still kept in touch with pretty much everyone. It was just going there and doing what I had to do and waiting for a shot. It’s unfortunate that [Oshie] had to get hurt.”

Last year, Smith-Pelly scored seven goals during Washington’s Stanley Cup run, equaling his regular season total, but he struggled this season, recording just four goals and four assists in 54 games.

“Already could feel a little spark in our room with him being back in our meetings this morning,” Reirden said. “He obviously was a part of something special last year. Had a big role in it. That’s never been a point of discussion. Now I think this little sidetrack in where his career path was headed maybe be the best thing for him.”

• Foegele stepping up for the Hurricanes: Through four playoff games, the Capitals have had few answers for the overwhelming play of forward Warren Foegele, who has three goals and two assists. Foegele had back-to-back goals to open the Hurricanes’ 5-0 rout of the Capitals in Game 3 and also scored the opening goal of Game 4.

“I think everyone wants the opportunity,” Foegele said. “It’s just if you take advantage of it, and so far, it has been going well for me and right now the team is playing well and we got to continue that and tonight is the night to do that again.”

Foegele’s production has come with Carolina down three forwards — rookie Andrei Svechnikov (concussion protocol), Michael Ferland (upper body) and Jordan Martinook (lower body). During the regular season, Foegele, who has been called the “prototypical playoff guy” by Carolina captain Justin Williams, had 10 goals and five assists.

“He brings out the best in our club and leads the way in that regard of being tenacious and being hard on pucks and creating havoc really,” said Jordan Staal. “And the havoc that he has created has ended up at the back of the net, which is awesome and want to let him keep doing his thing.”

Foegele also created some controversy in Washington after his check on Oshie in Game 4 sent the Capitals forward awkwardly into the boards, resulting in his injury and likely ending his playoffs. Foegele was not suspended for the hit and said he tries not to pay attention to the outside chatter. Foegele said he has not reached out to Oshie but likely will once the series is over.

“You just try to ignore it and we know what is at stake here today and my focus is on hockey and playing the game here tonight,” Foegele said.

Players to watch

Jaccob Slavin

Slavin potted eight goals with 23 assists through 82 games during the regular season while leading the team in ice time (23 minutes per night) and blocked shots (133). But his biggest asset is helping Carolina create offense on the rush.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Slavin had eight rush attempts at even strength, the fourth-most among defenseman playing at least as many minutes as he did in 2018-19. He showed that ability to jump into the fray with the primary assist on Warren Foegele’s goal in Game 4, the fastest goal to start a postseason game in Hurricanes franchise history. Slavin also isn’t afraid to work below the faceoff circles. His six scoring chances in the postseason, including one from the slot, are the sixth-most on the team.

Slavin has also stepped up his play defensively and is doing his part to keep pucks out of the net. Through four games in the series, Slavin has been on the ice for five goals with just two against at even strength. Plus he’s helped the Hurricanes establish a 45 to 33 edge in scoring chances, including a 19 to 10 advantage in high-danger chances. It’s also worth noting Slavin has tilted the ice in his team’s favor during this playoff run despite skating 32 of his 76 minutes at even strength against Alex Ovechkin’s line.

Brett Connolly

The third-liner scored a career-high 22 goals and 46 points during the regular season yet remains without a point in this series. To be fair, the entire third of Connolly, Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller has struggled, outscored 2-0 at even strength with a 4-2 disadvantage in high-danger scoring chances over 11 minutes of play. Connolly does have four scoring chances (one from the slot) but that’s not nearly enough to help the Capitals regain control of the series. It’s also not going to aid Washington’s quest to replace the offensive production of T.J. Oshie, who is out “out indefinitely” after suffering an injury in Game 4.

When Oshie missed time during the regular season, Connolly and his line mate Andre Burakovsky were each moved up the depth chart and saw time in Washington’s top six. Connolly skated alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and the team was outscored 13 to 10 in 185 minutes of play at even strength. Sharing ice with Nicklas Backstrom was worse, albeit in a smaller sample size: outscored 3-0 in 41 minutes of play at even strength.

Scoring depth, especially from Connolly, will be crucial for Washington going forward. In their regular season wins this season Connolly scored 31 points in 47 games. That dropped to eight points in 26 losses.

Pregame reading

Immerse yourself in the Capitals’ postseason with The Post’s coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Without T.J. Oshie, the Capitals need someone to take the leading role

The loss of T.J. Oshie will test the Capitals’ depth even further

Game 4 recap: Capitals fall as high-flying Hurricanes even series

Postseason savvy keeps Capitals from pressing the panic button

This could be Brooks Orpik’s last run with the Capitals. He’s making it count.

Carolina captain Justin Williams helped turn the Capitals into Stanley Cup champions

Capitals learn Stanley Cup championship carry-over can carry them only so far

NHL experts don’t see a second consecutive Stanley Cup title in Caps’ future

Tom Wilson has seemingly cleaned up his act. Can he walk that line in the playoffs?

Upstart Hurricanes don’t feel like the underdogs against reigning champion Capitals

After Stanley Cup win, the Capitals now know what’s possible

The two views of Tom Dundon: Carolina Hurricanes’ savior and AAF scourge

As Capitals prepare for Stanley Cup defense, Todd Reirden’s son faces ongoing battle of his own