

Anthony Rendon is still experiencing stiffness in his left elbow after he was hit by a 95-mph fastball Saturday night. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Anthony Rendon is not in the lineup for the Washington Nationals’ series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, as he continues to have a left elbow contusion evaluated.

Rendon, the Nationals’ 28-year-old third baseman, exited Saturday’s 9-3 loss after he was hit in the elbow by a 95-mph fastball. He initially remained in the game to run the bases, scored, then felt his elbow tighten. The pain led him out of the game and Washington waited to see how it would feel Sunday morning. Rendon was still stiff, as expected, and will not be available for a 1:10 p.m. matchup with the Marlins (6-15). Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg will oppose Trevor Richards as Washington (9-10) looks to avoid a sweep.

“He’s pretty stiff today,” Martinez said Sunday morning, about 12 hours after he characterized the injury as a contusion. “He still has a little bit of swelling in the elbow, so we don’t want to push it. We just want him to get right.”

But do the Nationals expect Rendon to avoid the injured list?

“As of right now, yeah,” Martinez said. “I figured he was going to be stiff today, so I even told him last night he wasn’t going to play."

The loss of Rendon, for however long, is taxing in more than one way. First, he has been the Nationals’ best hitter and entered Saturday with a 17-game hitting streak, .377 batting average, six home runs and a league-leading 10 doubles. Howie Kendrick replaces him at third base and will hit fourth Sunday behind Adam Eaton, Victor Robles and Juan Soto. That thins the meat of Washington’s order as the offense slumps through this series against the lowly Marlins. It also thins the bench down to three players and creates more conundrums for Martinez.

The Nationals have had a four-man bench since they recalled Joe Ross to form an eight-pitcher bullpen on April 7. Now they will have just three reserves on Sunday: catcher Yan Gomes, first baseman Matt Adams and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Taylor is the emergency infielder if any of Brian Dozier (second base), Wilmer Difo (shortstop) or Kendrick (third) were to get injured or ejected. Martinez may also have to pinch-hit Gomes and run the risk of not having a backup catcher. In that case, Difo is the emergency catcher and the only true shortstop on the roster.

That is all why the Nationals can’t give Rendon too much time to heal before deciding whether to put him on the 10-day injured list or not. They will fly to Denver right after this game for a series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That puts them closer to their Class AAA affiliate in Fresno, Calif., and they could option a reliever — likely Austin Adams — to make room for an extra position player like Jake Noll or Adrian Sanchez, who is currently with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. These are the challenges with having a four-man bench, then a 24-man roster following Rendon’s injury, then not wanting to put your hottest hitter on the shelf before closer examination.

But the Nationals will soon have to go in one direction or the other. And how Rendon’s elbow feels by the time they leave Miami will dictate the next move.

“He says he feels better than he did after [Saturday] night,” Martinez said. “But we knew he’d be stiff, so we’ll see. He’s going to get treatment all day today and we’ll see where he is at after.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (9-10)

Adam Eaton, RF

Victor Robles, CF

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Stephen Strasburg, P

Wilmer Difo, SS

Marlins (6-15)

Curtis Granderson, LF

Martin Prado, 3B

Neil Walker, 1B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Miguel Rojas, SS

Chad Wallach, C

Lewis Brinson, CF

Trevor Richards, P

