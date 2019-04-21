

Senior Stephanie Hong, left, and freshman Serena Hong, right of Holton-Arms make it difficult on opponents, such as Bullis's Brynn Phillips (during a game last week. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

In a one-minute sequence against one of the top teams in the area, sisters Stephanie and Serena Hong showed how dangerous they can be when they play lacrosse together. First Serena, a freshman, passed to Stephanie cutting to the net that resulted in a goal. Then Stephanie, a senior, flipped a pass to Serena, who sliced through the defense for another.

After both goals against No. 1 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes this month, the two Holton-Arms standouts celebrated with a jump and a tight hug.

“It warms your heart a little bit when you know they’re sisters celebrating together,” Coach Janet McCormick said.

Though the two midfielders have now played in just 13 games together, their chemistry is evident —built from thousands of passes thrown to each other in the backyard, or perhaps just a sisterly bond.

The Hong sisters’ dynamic plays have helped the Panthers (7-8) in a challenging schedule against nationally ranked opponents.

Moments such as the consecutive goals in the 18-10 loss against the Saints are impressive but fleeting, for this season is the only one they’ll play together.

It wasn’t a given that Serena would follow her sister’s footsteps and attend Holton-Arms, an all-girls, private school in Bethesda. The freshman, considered one of the area’s best players in her age group, was sought by many lacrosse powerhouses across the region.

Ultimately, the chance to play with her sister, even for just a year, was too valuable to pass up.

“In my heart, I really want to do this because she’s out there with me,” Serena said. “I want to make the most of our 50 minutes out there. And every second, because I know that won’t last forever.”

Said Stephanie: “I really, really wanted her to come to Holton because as an older sister I wanted to be there for her in her first year of high school. But when it was actually crunch time, I told her do what feels right for her. … Bottom line is I want her to succeed wherever she is.”

“But glad she chose the right school,” Stephanie added with a laugh.



Stephanie Hong, left, and Serena Hong may only get to play with each other this season, so they're trying to make the most of it. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

With her sister’s guidance, Serena has fit in with older players, despite never before being on a team with players of different ages. She has 20 goals and 14 assists with 40 draw controls.

“She is better than I was at her age,” said Stephanie, who has amassed 272 career goals and 89 assists in her high school career.

Stephanie made last year’s All-Met first team and was named a U.S. Lacrosse all-American. The Harvard commit was instrumental in beating St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the Independent Student League AA tournament last year, scoring four goals in the game. It was the first time the Saints lost in the tournament in 21 years, as far as their records are kept.

With Serena now involved, they’ll strive to make another rumble in the ISL tournament in May. Each sister brings different attributes to the mix.

“Serena is much more specific in how she moves and how she gets open, and that comes from her lacrosse IQ. She’s been brought up with the game” McCormick said. “Stephanie is much more reactive, and she feels a lot more with her athleticism. If you ask Stephanie how she just scored, she would say, ‘I don’t know. I just swung my stick around, danced a bit and I finished.’ ”

The family understands the fleeting nature of Serena and Stephanie playing together. Their father, Austin Hong, works at a consulting firm and lives in New York because most of his clients are there. But he flies back for all of Holton-Arms’s games, and, along his wife, hasn’t missed a game this season.

“It really is special. I want to cherish every moment of this spring season before Stephanie graduates and goes to college,” Austin said. “I try to remind them as well how special this season is for them. When it comes to an end, it will be sad, but I will cherish the fact that they had this one season together.”

The sisters try to take advantage of every moment. In a 17-9 win against Holy Child this month, Stephanie was quarterbacking the offense and passed to Serena cutting to the net, who finished with a goal. Serena scored twice that day, both assisted by her older sister. It was the 17th time one assisted the other for a goal, and as they always do, they celebrated with a tight hug.

“I love playing with my sister,” Serena said. “I trust her so much. I don’t really have to think before I pass to her. I just know she’s there and I know she’ll finish it and vice versa.”