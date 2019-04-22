

Madison baseball won its division of the Hanahan Invitational tournament last week after dropping two of its first five games this season. (John Freck/Courtesy photo)

When the Madison baseball team went on road trips in past years, Coach Mark Gjormand noticed players from the same grade would spend the most time together and share hotel rooms. But when the Warhawks arrived in Charleston, S.C., for the Hanahan Invitational tournament last week, almost every player split a room with a teammate from a different class.

That camaraderie has transitioned onto the field for Madison. Gjormand tries to use most of his 23 players every game and said he feels comfortable placing anybody in crucial situations. After starting the season 3-2, Madison is on a nine-game win streak and won its division of the tournament Thursday.

“I sure like where we're headed,” Gjormand said. “There could be some special things for them, but there's a lot of time left in the season and we have to get a lot better.”

Northern Virginia’s depth of talent was on display during spring break, as McLean won the “Let’s Play Two” tournament in the area after rallying in the seventh inning of the championship game against Stafford. Centreville finished undefeated in the D.C. Baseball Classic.

Yorktown and Stone Bridge won their divisions at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“There’s a lot of talent in Northern Virginia,” Gjormand said. “There’s just so much consistency across the board in how the coaches are developing the kids and the talent level.”

There also were upsets in Maryland, as Sherwood and Huntingtown suffered their first defeats of the season. Nine of the teams in the previous Top 10 lost at least one game over the past two weeks.

1. St. John’s (17-2) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets have outscored their past four opponents, 36-3.

2. Battlefield (12-1) LR: 2

In falling to Yorktown, 4-1, at the Mingo Bay Classic, the Bobcats suffered their first loss.

3. Sherwood (12-1) LR: 3

Maryland signee Michael Bouma recorded five RBI in the Warriors’ 13-7 win over River Hill.

4. Howard (13-1) LR: Not ranked

The Lions beat C.H. Flowers and Long Reach at their own spring break tournament.

5. Huntingtown (13-1) LR: 5

At the Guy Smith Sr. Classic, the Hurricanes fell to Severna Park but beat North Point.

6. Lake Braddock (13-2) LR: 4

The Bruins topped Washington and Lee, 10-8, in their final D.C. Baseball Classic game.

7. Potomac (Va.) (12-2) LR: NR

Coach Mike Covington’s squad finished the “Let’s Play Two” tournament by beating Colonial Forge and Mountain View.

8. Madison (12-2) LR: NR

The Warhawks won the Hanahan Invitational tournament in South Carolina.

9. Westfield (12-2) LR: 6

At the D.C. Baseball Classic, the Bulldogs beat Gonzaga, 14-0.

10. Patriot (10-2) LR: 7

Coach Josh Steinberg’s squad finished 2-2 at the Hanahan Invitational tournament.

Dropped out: No. 8 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (11-3), No. 9 Wilson (14-5) No. 10 Northern (8-4)

On the bubble: Yorktown, Brentsville, Eleanor Roosevelt.