

Georgetown Prep edged Landon 6-5 in overtime Thursday (Mary Ponomarenko).

Kevin Christmas just needed 21 seconds.

After his goal at the end of the regulation was waved off, his Georgetown Prep team headed to sudden-death overtime Thursday against Landon. The Little Hoyas lost the opening draw, but defenseman Clay Lanham chased forced a turnover.

The sideline was in a frenzy as both teams tried to sub in the right personnel for the play. But before all the substitutions were made, Christmas made sure to connect this time, firing a rocket from the left side to finish the game 21 seconds into overtime.

“I tell the guys in big moments that they’re in the game for a reason,” Georgetown Prep Coach Scott Urick said. “If your hands are free and you’re inside your range, let it go. That’s what he did. It was an incredible play.”

Christmas sprinted to the bleachers to celebrate the 6-5 victory, and teammates hurled their sticks and helmets to the sky before mobbing the day’s hero.

The Bears, who have now lost to Interstate Athletic Conference rivals Bullis and Prep in overtime, watched the celebration in silence on their home field.

Both teams had a chance to win the game in the final minute of regulation. Prep goalie Chris Burns caught Landon’s game-winning shot attempt with 15 seconds left. The Little Hoyas then called a timeout with 8.5 seconds left to design the final play, but Christmas’s wide-open shot came after the horn sounded.

The rest of regulation was a slugfest. Remarkable saves by both goalies coupled with lockdown defense put goals at a premium.

Prep’s Connor Humiston had a team-high two goals, including a give-and-go with Seve Cordero in the third. Graham Hertzberg led Landon also with two goals.

“When you’re not playing your best, you got to circle the wagons and make a few effort plays. Urick said. “Do something to get yourself back in rhythm and hopefully gut it out. That’s how it went.”

1. Gonzaga (11-3) Last Ranked: 1

Eight Eagles scored in their 13-3 win over Sacred Heart (Calif.).

2. Bullis (15-2) LR: 2

The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 46-17 last week.

3. Georgetown Prep (11-3) LR: 3

After escaping Landon with an overtime victory, the Little Hoyas easily handled St. Ignatius Prep (Ill.).

4. Briar Woods (9-0) LR: 6

The Falcons will play Stone Bridge on Friday in a rematch of last year’s Virginia Class 5 state title game.

5. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (11-3) LR: 5

After losing to nationally ranked St. Christopher and Bullis, the Saints bounced back with consecutive wins.

6. Severna Park (9-1) LR: 4

The Falcons were handed the first loss in a year last week against Spalding.

7. St. Mary’s-Annapolis (8-4) LR: NR

The Saints beat Gilman and Boys’ Latin, two Baltimore powerhouses, last week.

8. Riverside (8-1) LR: 9

Taylor Musa and Daniel Maltz scored five goals each in a 19-3 win over Loudoun Valley.

9. St. John’s (10-2) LR: NR

The Cadets are allowing less than six goals per game in their 10-game winning streak.

10. Marriotts Ridge (9-1) LR: 10

Tommy Ruddo had five goals and two assists in their two wins Thursday against La Plata and Middletown.

On the bubble: Paul VI, Landon, Broadneck, James Madison