

In a rematch of last year's Virginia Class 6 state final match, Langley defeated W.T. Woodson, 15-12. (Neal Krysinski/Courtesy photo)

Last week’s rematch of last year’s Virginia Class 6 state championship game had a similar feel for Langley. Its opponent, W.T. Woodson, got off to a fast scoring start, just as it did to clinch the 2018 championship.

But this time, two scoring spurts — 4-0 runs in both halves — helped the Saxons earn a revenge win, 15-12.

Junior Caroline Bean a Michigan commit, led Langley’s the offense with five goals. Senior London Simonides and sophomore Erika Chung both added hat tricks.

On the other side, sophomores Devin Alsup and Campbell Brown led the attack for the Cavaliers, but the game turned eight minutes in, when Margaret Stephan exited with an injury. The junior, who scored seven goals on seven shots in last year’s championship game, had to be carried off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (14-1) Last Ranked: 1

Cate Bradley and Kennon Moon combined to score 13 goals in two wins last week.

2. Bishop Ireton (10-3) LR: 2

The Cardinals will travel to face Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.) and Darien (Conn.) this week.

3. Georgetown Visitation (12-3) LR: 3

The Cubs will play three games this week, including a showdown against the No. 1 Saints on Thursday.

4. Marriotts Ridge (7-2) LR: 4

The Mustangs split their two non-conference games last week, beating South River and falling to Notre Dame Prep.

5. Glenelg (7-2) LR: 6

The Gladiators scored a season-low five goals Wednesday in their loss to Bishop Ireton.

6. Riverside (8-0) LR: 7

The Rams are allowing less than three goals per game this season.

7. Spalding (10-3) LR: 9

The Cavaliers took down St. Paul’s, 10-9, in double-overtime Thursday.

8. Glenelg Country (12-3) LR: NR

The Dragons are riding a seven-game winning streak.

9. Severna Park (11-0) LR: NR

Hunter Chadwick and Alex Miller combined for 16 goals in their two games in the South River tournament.

10. Dominion (9-0) LR: 10

The Titans have scored at least 18 goals in each of their past eight wins.

On the bubble: James Madison, Holy Cross, Herndon, South River