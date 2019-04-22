

Kyle Guy helped Virginia win the NCAA championship earlier this month. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Virginia guard Kyle Guy announced via social media Monday he is fully committed to remaining in the NBA draft pool and won’t be coming back for his senior year, thus ensuring the Cavaliers will be without their top three players from the program’s run to its first national championship.

Guy wrote a post on his Twitter page that read in part: “Saying goodbye twice is not easy. Charlottesville I just want to say thank you so much. I’ll never forget this. One day I will have the words. I am officially keeping my name in the draft.”

The Final Four most outstanding player had indicated in a social media post last week he was declaring for the NBA draft but that he would be leaving open the possibility of coming back next season.

Guy’s imminent departure leaves the Cavaliers with gaping holes on the roster after De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Marco Anthony also recently posted on social media they would not be playing at Virginia next season.

Diakite is the only player among the four early entrants in the NBA draft who still may come back, according to a post on his Twitter page from last week.

Anthony, a seldom-used reserve, announced recently he would be entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Freshman guard Kihei Clark is the lone starter coming back next season. The only other members of the Cavaliers’ regular rotation scheduled to return are center Jay Huff and forward Braxton Key.

