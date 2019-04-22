

San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan leaves the court after he was ejected from a playoff game against Denver. (Eric Gay/AP)

The NBA decided that a group of prominent league figures — San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks and forward Jared Dudley and Philadelphia 76ers wing Jimmy Butler — went too far Saturday in displaying anger at referees and, in the case of Butler and Dudley, each other. DeRozan was fined $25,000 Sunday while Marks got the same fine and a one-game suspension, to be served in Game 5 of his team’s playoff series against the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Dudley and Butler were also fined $25,000 and $15,000, respectively, for their roles in an altercation during the Sixers’ 112-108 win in Game 4 at Barclays Center.

That series has engendered all sorts of bad blood between the Nets and Sixers, most notably with the ejections of Dudley and Butler after the scuffle, which spilled into courtside seats. The episode began with 76ers center Joel Embiid receiving a flagrant 1 foul for a forceful denial of a layup attempt by Nets counterpart Jarrett Allen. It was the second such foul Embiid has gotten in the series, which Philadelphia leads 3-1.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected for the melee; Embiid gets a Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/OllMftoI9W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

The Nets were outraged over the first officiating decision, feeling that Embiid should have gotten a flagrant 2 and an ejection after throwing a Game 2 elbow at Allen. Adding to Brooklyn’s frustration was a sequence near the end of Saturday’s loss, when Allen was grabbed by the 76ers’ Tobias Harris as he rolled to the rim off a screen and then encountered contact as he got the ball near the basket, only to turn it over and effectively seal the Nets’ loss.

It all was apparently more than Marks, a 43-year-old former NBA player, could bear. He reportedly entered the referees’ locker room after the game, which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Few details have emerged about what happened after Marks went into the locker room, but the move has been widely interpreted as sending his players a message of vehement support. He reportedly gave Dudley, who has been at the center of much of the chirping between the Nets and Sixers, a high-five as Dudley left the court Saturday after being ejected.

“Trust me. Anybody who has worked for a team has had thoughts of doing what Sean Marks did yesterday in Brooklyn,” Bobby Marks, an ESPN analyst who is no relation to the Nets GM but who himself spent several years as an assistant general manager for the organization, tweeted on Sunday. “Certainly not allowed but the human element and emotions take over after a crushing loss, especially in the playoffs.”

NBA officials reportedly have decided to keep Embiid’s foul as called, a flagrant 1, rather than retroactively downgrade it to a common foul. He thus remains with two flagrant-foul points in the postseason, with two more resulting in an automatic one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, DeRozan was fined for what the NBA described as “recklessly” throwing a ball in the direction of official Scott Foster after being whistled for an offensive foul late in the Spurs’ 117-103 loss to the Nuggets, which tied that series at 2-2. The ball went over the referee’s head and into the stands at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, and the four-time all-star was ejected.

DeMar DeRozan ejected after throwing fastball at ref Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/B6iPUiowjN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2019

Asked what led to his ejection, the 29-year-old DeRozan said, “Frustration. I thought it was a bad call. Combination of both.”

“He’s a fiery guy,” teammate LaMarcus Aldridge said of DeRozan. “Everyone knows that now. Nobody wanted to lose. Everybody was a little frustrated.”

