When the Capitals asked Ryan Kerrigan last week to appear on the video board and fire up the crowd at Capital One Arena before Game 5 on Saturday, the Redskins linebacker began thinking of a way to really whip the home fans into a frenzy. T.J. Oshie’s beer-chugging celebration from the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship parade immediately came to mind.

“I wanted to do something memorable and kind of cool, and really get people fired up,” Kerrigan said Monday in a phone interview. “It was a no-brainer, especially since [Oshie] got injured the previous game and he’s such a big part of the team.”

Standing next to Capitals superfan Sam Wolk, better known as “The Horn Guy,” Kerrigan led the sellout crowd in three cheers of “Let’s go Caps!” before handing off his microphone, pulling his Capitals jersey over his head and chugging a bottle of Bud Light through the red fabric of his sweater while flexing with his other arm.

Fans enjoyed the display. They liked what happened next even more. Playing without Oshie, who is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering a broken collarbone in Game 4, Washington went on to shut out Carolina to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series.

“I don’t want to take all the credit for the win, but I’ll take most of it for sure,” Kerrigan joked during an interview with Grant Paulsen and Pete Medhurst on 106.7 The Fan. “I’m kidding. That was unbelievable, man, to get to do that in front of all the fans.”

Initially, Kerrigan kept his beer-chugging plans a secret from the Capitals’ game entertainment staff, as he wasn’t sure they would approve of his messy idea. He also considered switching to a Stone Cold Steve Austin-inspired chug after receiving a Capitals jersey at Saturday’s game and discovering that the Oshie chug would be more difficult to pull off than he expected.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it, because the Capitals logo on the jersey, which isn’t mesh, was covering my mouth,” Kerrigan told The Post. “Then I figured out you just have to pull it back to where like the neckline of your jersey is kind of touching your chin. That way the mesh is over your mouth so you can actually drink through it.”

Before he appeared on the video board, Kerrigan decided to make sure the Capitals were okay with his plan.

“They’re like, 'Oh yeah, how many beers do you need?’” he told 106.7 The Fan. “The Caps were awesome about it and kind of just let me do whatever I felt would get the crowd fired up.”

The Capitals have invited D.C. sports celebrities to help fire up the crowd during the playoffs before. Last year, legendary Redskins Coach Joe Gibbs led cheers of “Let’s go Caps!” before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals. Nationals teammates Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman, dressed in full hockey gear and wielding sticks, did the same before Washington’s next home game. Kerrigan may have raised the bar Saturday.

“The beer definitely doesn’t flow through there as well as Oshie made it look when he did it at the parade,” Kerrigan said. “That’s why I had to finish it off at the end, but for not having ever done that before, I thought it went pretty well.”

Kerrigan said Tom Wilson reached out to him on Twitter about the celebration after Saturday’s game. Oshie appreciated the gesture as well. “#Respect,” the injured forward tweeted.

Kerrigan didn’t follow hockey growing up in Indiana, but he has become a Capitals fan since the Redskins selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

“When I got out here, I saw how much fans loved going to Caps games,” Kerrigan told Paulsen and Medhurst. “It doesn’t hurt that you have Alex Ovechkin, who is one of the all-time greats, playing on the team. Given that I’ve called this home for eight-plus years now, it’s been very easy to become a hockey fan and to become a Capitals fan, and really kind of learn hockey better, to the point where I’m not just watching Caps games, I’m watching all these Cup games. It’s really fun to get to know the sport better.”

Before chugging a beer Saturday, Kerrigan dropped some hockey knowledge on NBC Sports Washington’s pregame show, referencing a stat he saw about the Capitals’ lack of hits this postseason.

“They gotta come out and be physical," Kerrigan said before Game 5. “I’m a defensive guy. The big stars gotta show up tonight. [Nicklas] Backstrom was big in Game 1. Hopefully him and [Alex] Ovechkin can get going tonight.”

Backstrom tallied the Capitals’ first two goals, Ovechkin capped the scoring with a one-timer on the power play and Washington outhit the Hurricanes 48-32 in the rout.

Kerrigan said there are no plans for him to do the Oshie chug at a future game, but he wouldn’t decline an invitation.

“If chugging beer in front of thousands of people and a live TV audience is what I have to do for the Caps to win, then I’ll do what I gotta do,” Kerrigan said. “I’m just hoping that there’s no Game 7 and the next home game is the start of a new series.”

