

Severna Park senior Campbell Kline gets a lift from her teammates after she set the Maryland career record with her 167th hit in a 13-1 win at Meade on April 17. (Severna Park softball/Severna Park softball)

Severna Park senior Campbell Kline stood on third base in a game against Arundel earlier this season when Coach Meredith McAlister gave her the sign for a suicide squeeze.

“The first time I gave her the signal, she gave me a little bit of side eye — not in a bad way, just like, ‘Is that what you just called?’ ” McAlister said.

McAlister confirmed the signal, and as soon the opposing pitcher started her motion, the Kline sprinted toward home plate.

“She’s so fast, they didn’t even react in time to get a throw to the plate,” McAlister said. The Falcons went on to secure a 6-2 victory.

The play demonstrates Kline’s gung-ho attitude, which has has been a hallmark of her career with No. 6 Severna Park (10-2), McAlister said.

Oh, and her statistics are dazzling. She added another accomplishment last week when she broke the Maryland career record with her 167th career hit in a 13-1 win at Meade, surpassing the previous mark of 166 set by Lindsey Schmeiser, a 2012 Northern graduate.

Kline, a University of Maryland signee, set the single-season record for hits last year with 69. As a junior, she had a .750 batting average, 53 runs scored, eight home runs and six triples, including two triples and three RBI in the Falcons’ 13-0 win against Northwest in the Maryland 4A state title game. She was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Maryland.

“At the start of [this] season, she felt a little bit of pressure, because she really wants to be everything she can be for the team this year,” McAlister said. “But we told her she had no pressure on her. She’s done so much in her career, no one is going to deny that she’s a great player.”

A natural outfielder, Kline anchors the Severna Park defense as a shortstop, she serves as a backup pitcher and she leads off the batting order. She even lines the field as part of her duties as a student aide for the school athletic department.

“She’ll do anything we need her to do,” McAlister said. “She’ll try anything. If she’s struggling with something, and you tell her, ‘Hey, try this,’ she’ll go with that and work with it drill after drill until she’s gotten it right. You can’t underestimate what that does for the team.”

1. Huntingtown (11-0) Last ranked: 3

The Hurricanes’ winning streak, which dates back to last season’s state championship run, reached 21 games with wins against Leonardtown and Great Mills.

2. Madison (9-3) Last ranked: 1

The Warhawks had to venture more than 400 miles from home for their first defeats of the season. Madison went 2-3 at the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

3. Stone Bridge (9-0) Last ranked: 4

Bulldogs junior Olivia Valbak pitched a complete game one-hitter in an 11-2 win at John Champe.

4. South County (11-1) Last ranked: 5

Senior Emma Bates drove in four runs and freshman Karley Beltran hit a double and a triple in a 7-3 win against Corning (N.Y.) at the Grand Strand Softball Classic, part of a 3-1 tournament for the Stallions.

5. Chesapeake (10-1) Last ranked: NR

Seniors Haley Downin and Kexin Wang led the Cougars to a 5-0 win against county rival Severna Park last Tuesday. Wang hit a two-run home run, and starting pitcher Downin allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout.

6. Severna Park (10-2) Last ranked: 2

The Falcons rebounded from their loss at Chesapeake with a 13-1 win at Meade the next day.

7. Chopticon (11-0) Last ranked: 6

Chopticon came back from a four-run deficit in the first inning to take an 11-7 win against La Plata on April 15.

8. Damascus (10-0) Last ranked: 7

The Hornets clinched their division with a 5-2 win against Poolesville on April 10.

9. Sherwood (9-0) Last ranked: 8

The Warriors headed into spring break with a mercy rule-shortened 21-0 victory against Gaithersburg on April 12.

10. Loudoun County (9-2) Last ranked: NR

Senior pitcher Alyssa Taylor struck out 12 in a 5-0 against Heritage on April 11.

Dropped out: No. 9 McLean (9-4), No. 10 Potomac School (9-1)

On the bubble: West Springfield (12-1), Glen Burnie (12-1), Flint Hill (9-2), Bishop O’Connell (14-4-1)