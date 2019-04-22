

Game 6

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Series: Capitals lead, 3-2 | Monday, 7 p.m. ET, PNC Arena | TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network

• Top story lines: In their run to the Stanley Cup last season, the Capitals were unbeaten in potential series-clinching games. They can continue that streak in Game 6 at PNC Arena. Read more • Players to watch: Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek's numbers are sparkling at home, bleak on the road. Read more • Pregame reading: What players said after a brilliant Game 5 for Washington. Read more

Capitals lead series, 3 games to 2

Top story lines

• Killer instinct: In their run to the Stanley Cup last season, the Capitals closed out a series in their first opportunity in all four rounds. Winning Game 6 at PNC Arena would continue that streak. Finishing this series as quickly as possible is especially important because the Barry Trotz-coached New York Islanders are waiting for the winner, and they’ve had a week of rest after sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

“Obviously, you have to have that killer instinct and the ability to put teams away,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “One of the positives to going through what we did last year was the fact that by eliminating teams earlier, it gave us a little bit of extra energy at the end of it.

“That’s something that we learned from there. But I think also when we play to our identity and forced other teams to make mistakes and they’re in an elimination situation, then those mistakes become magnified. That team is already feeling the pressure of that being their last game.”

Raleigh, N.C., has proven to be a challenging environment for the Capitals, and Reirden won’t have the benefit of last change to control the matchups. Still, Washington has won each of its last four series when it had a 3-2 lead, and its last six series wins have been clinched on the road. Washington won all but three of its road games during the postseason a year ago.

“Our team likes being on the road, plays well on the road, enjoys spending that time with each other — creates a little extra bond and time together,” Reirden said. “We were right at the top of the league in terms of road wins this past year.

“I think for the most part this year we’ve been able to get away from certain matchups we want to have because we have four-line depth. That’s what we’ve shown all year. When you want to have success on the road, you have to have contributions from everybody throughout your lineup. That makes you a very difficult team to match up as the home coach, so by us having the seven 20-goal scorers, we were a difficult match. And now we started to see a little bit more of our depth scoring [in Game 5].”

• First goal: The team that’s scored first has won all five games of this series. The team that’s scored first has also never trailed. Why has that first goal been so important?

“I think when you are at home, it allows you to get some more energy from your crowd,” Reirden said. “It’s something different than I think we saw [in the] regular season with teams giving up more leads than ever, so it hasn’t followed in line with regular season, but it seems in this particular series it has played a big role. It is important that we get a good start and understand the importance of game management, the first and last shift of periods, right after goals against. We’ve got to try to stop momentum as quickly as possible.”

In Game 4 in Raleigh, the Capitals allowed the Hurricanes to get the first goal within the first 20 seconds. Washington also surrendered a goal in the final minute of the second period, which was ultimately the game-winning tally.

The back-to-back road losses also spelled the end of a team tradition dating back to last season, a hot lap before a road morning skate. Perhaps looking to change the karma before Game 6, no player took the honorary solo twirl around the ice on Monday morning.

Caps projected Game 6 lineup:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Hagelin

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Stephenson-Dowd-DSP



Siegenthaler-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Jensen



Holtby — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 22, 2019

• Carolina looks for special teams advantage: Carolina had five power play opportunities in Saturday’s Game 5 loss, three in a row in the second period, but the Hurricanes failed to capitalize and only managed six shots. Down 1-0, Carolina entered the second period with a chance to find the equalizer with its first unit full of offensive weapons in Sebastian Aho, Justin Faulk and Jaccob Slavin. Instead, Carolina Rod Brind’Amour called the play of the first unit “a little too cute.”

“It was a 1-0 game still and we got three power plays in a row and don’t even execute anything,” Brind’Amour said. “So that, to me, is kind of where the tipping point kind of was, and they just took it from there.”

Carolina’s power play unit has scored three goals in five games, with 35 minutes 58 seconds of ice time. Two of the power play goals came in Carolina’s 5-0 rout of Washington in Game 4, with both goals coming from forward Dougie Hamilton on the second power play unit.

The Capitals have scored six power play goals and have had 34:43 of ice time. After Game 1, Washington struggled with the man advantage, but on Saturday, the Capitals’ power play unit came back to life, scoring three goals — one from Nicklas Backstrom to open the game, one from Tom Wilson early in the third period, and an exclamation mark from Ovechkin midway through the final period.

“The PP was garbage [Saturday],” Staal said after Game 5. “I don’t think there’s really anyone on the unit that did anything really well. A little bit too much panic and not enough execution. I think we had three in a row there that didn’t generate anything so that definitely killed us a bit.

“Special teams is important and whether they’re all in a row at the start or at the end, in general, we have to be sharp. And they were better on special teams tonight, for sure.”

Players to watch

Carl Hagelin

Washington’s trade deadline acquisition is no stranger to the playoffs — he’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion with 126 playoff games on his resume — yet his performance against Carolina isn’t jumping off the stat sheet: zero points and eight shots on goal while skating 15 minutes and 43 seconds a night, his highest ice time per game since 2016.

Hagelin’s underlying stats, however, show he has been a little unlucky. The 30-year old veteran has 10 shot attempts at even strength in the series, including three high-danger chances, chances that should have resulted in at least a goal after taking into account the shot type, distance and angle of each attempt. In fact, among forwards skating at least 50 even-strength minutes in the playoffs, 89 other skaters (including Brooks Orpik!) have at least one goal scored this postseason despite generating shots of a lower quality than Hagelin, per data from Natural Stat Trick. Hagelin also leads the team in expected goals during this series.

If anything, Hagelin should be shooting more. He managed at least 10.5 even-strength shot attempts per 60 minutes with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings this season and increased that to 11 per 60 minutes with the Capitals after the trade deadline. He’s averaging fewer than 10 even-strength shot attempts per 60 minutes in the playoffs.

Petr Mrazek

Game 5 was a night to forget for Mrazek. He allowed six goals on 28 shots and got no support from his teammates, a seesaw trend that has permeated the series against Washington.

At home Mrazek has stopped 48 of 49 shots faced including a sparkling 13 of 13 high-danger chances, those shots originating in the slot or crease, giving him a .980 overall save percentage. On the road it has been bleak: 65 for 78 overall (19 for 28 against high-danger chances) resulting in a .833 save percentage.

Part of the improved performance at home is likely due to Coach Rod Brind’Amour taking advantage of last change to get the matchups he wants. For example, Mrazek has to deal with almost seven high-danger shots per 60 minutes of ice time at PNC Arena, which balloons to more than nine high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. Mrazek’s goal support has also been cut in half between his home (3.5 goals per game) and road (1.7) starts.

Per Moneypuck’s playoff model, this improved performance at home gives Carolina a 61 percent chance of forcing a pivotal Game 7 in Washington. Oddsmakers in Vegas are also optimistic about Carolina — they have the Hurricanes as a -120 money line favorite in Monday’s matchup, implying a 55 percent chance of victory.

