

Doug Williams, the Redskins' senior vice president of player personnel, held a pre-draft news conference on Monday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Doug Williams was vague in his answers to reporters during a news conference Monday, but that was to be expected. Like most executives around the NFL this time of year, Williams, the Redskins’ vice president of player personnel, was hoping to keep his team’s intentions veiled ahead of the start of the league’s draft this Thursday.

But he said the team hasn’t quite gone to the level of the Oakland Raiders, who were reported to have sent their scouts home last week in the hopes of preventing any leaks of their draft plans.

“I’ve been here going on five years now, and we haven’t kicked the scouts out yet,” Williams said. “Everybody wants to hear what everybody says in that room. On draft day, everybody is not in there talking about it, but before we get to that point, everybody got the opportunity to voice their opinion."

Based on Williams’s assessment of the roster, there should be lots of opinions to go around. He acknowledged that this is a team with a variety of needs — the ones most commonly discussed this offseason have been quarterback, edge rusher, wide receiver, guard and defensive back — and added that it was unlikely the team would trade up from its 15th overall selection in the first round.

Instead, the Redskins’ draft will depend in large part upon which players are selected before it’s their turn on the clock. This is particularly true at the QB position, with players like Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Missouri’s Drew Lock, and could potentially have an impact on any discussions about trading for second-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who could become available if his team selects Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray first overall. Williams also said that the trade for veteran passer Case Keenum this winter won’t affect the team’s approach.

“The chance of trading up is a lot slimmer than trading back,” Williams said. “If we got a chance to trade back it all depends on who’s there . . . and whether or not you really like that guy and you want him on your football team, or you put yourself in a position to get a couple more draft picks or some other players that are out there. I’m going to go on the record and say that’s a possibility that we won’t trade up, but there’s a great possibility we’ll trade back if that opportunity came.”

Williams identified the defensive line group of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis as the only position on the roster that doesn’t need to be improved. That came in response to a question about the team’s inside linebackers, a unit that now includes Reuben Foster, who has been removed from the NFL commissioner’s exempt list and is eligible to play this season. The team could still look to add another linebacker, and Williams offered the same potential approach at guard, despite the signing of free agent Ereck Flowers. The team would love for the 2015 ninth overall pick to earn the starting position on the left side, Williams said, but it isn’t counting on that happening.

Wide receiver is another position that could be addressed in the early rounds. The Redskins had some of the worst production in the league from their receiving corps, and then lost slot receiver Jamison Crowder to the New York Jets in free agency.

“What we need and what we’ve talked about is what you call a ‘go-to-guy,'" Williams said. “And that guy, you know in tough times, no matter the situation, he’s going to be able to make plays for you. A tough guy who will go across the middle, a guy that will block for you, the guys that wants the football. I mean, you don’t want to be all the way [a] diva, but you want somebody who wants the football.”

This draft class doesn’t have a consensus top prospect at receiver, although Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown is a potential fit as a playmaker with blazing speed and the ability to line up outside or in the slot. Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf is another wideout who could be in play for the Redskins.

"I think we are looking for a guy that we know that when crunch times come, he’s going to be in the thick of it,” Williams said Monday. “I think that’s the most important thing.”

Edge rusher is a position of importance for the Redskins, although it’s worth noting that Williams referred to Ryan Anderson, a 2017 second-round pick, as the current starter opposite Ryan Kerrigan, following Preston Smith’s exit in free agency.

But the bottom line is that the Redskins have plenty of holes to address on their roster, making it nearly impossible to predict how their first-round selection — and their entire draft weekend — will play out.

“There are a bunch of positions at this time that we have to get better at,” Williams said. “I think it would be unfair to just name one.”

