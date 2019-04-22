

Chauncey Billups could bring a championship pedigree to the Wizards' front office. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press, File)

The Washington Wizards are searching for their next president of basketball operations and general manager, and majority owner Ted Leonsis has touted diversity as major selling point with this job opening.

“I think people believe in our ownership group,” Leonsis said about Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that runs the team, on April 3. “We have the most diverse, one of the most powerful ownership groups and we’re very, very focused on trying to make everything that we touch world class.”

If diversity holds significance for the owners of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a collection that includes Laurene Powell Jobs and Sheila Johnson (the only African American woman to hold ownership stakes in three professional sports teams), then the Wizards could consider bucking a trend for their top front office executive.

Among the 30 NBA teams, there are only four African American general managers (Koby Altman, Cleveland; Steve Mills, New York; Elton Brand, Philadelphia; James Jones, Phoenix) but many more work in various front-office roles. Here are a few rising black executive candidates that the Wizards could consider.

Chauncey Billups

Billups, a former five-time all-star point guard who now provides NBA commentary on ESPN, will reportedly interview to become the next president of basketball operations position for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although Billups has spent the majority of his post-playing career in front of the camera, the move from the analyst chair to the front office is not as far fetched as it once seemed. After four years at TNT, Steve Kerr became the Phoenix Suns’ general manager in 2007 before hopping to the sideline as the Golden State Warriors’ head coach.

Billups nearly made the leap in 2017 when he interviewed for lead executive jobs with the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Billups received an offer from the Cavaliers but removed his name from consideration and the job eventually went to Altman.

Billups, 42, played 17 years in the NBA and won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. He was named NBA Finals MVP.

Marc Eversley

Eversley, who has ties to the Wizards organization, currently holds the title of vice president of player personnel for the Philadelphia 76ers. Before he moved to Philadelphia during its ascension from The Process to the playoffs, Eversley worked in the Wizards front office from 2013-2016.

Eversley has a somewhat different backstory. Eversley went from working as a floor manager in Nike’s inaugural Canadian retail outlet store to the upper echelon of the company. He spent a decade with Nike as a sports marketing manager before joining the Toronto Raptors as the team’s director of basketball operations in June 2006. By 2010, Eversley was promoted to assistant general manager.

Trajan Langdon

The 2019 G League Executive of the Year, Langdon oversaw the Long Island Nets during the team’s run to the Finals. While directing the G League affiliate, the 42-year-old has also spent the last three seasons as the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets under Sean Marks.

Langdon may be best known as a Duke basketball alum whose NBA career lasted just three seasons (1999-2001), though he continued playing overseas. That experience gave Langdon an advantage in understanding international talent. Nets rookies Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa developed with the Long Island team. Kurucs was named to the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend and has logged minutes in Brooklyn’s first-round matchup against the 76ers.

On the heels of the dual success of the Nets and its affiliate, Langdon has emerged for executive openings this spring. Along with Billups, he has been named as a candidate for the Wolves’ job. Langdon, who has worked with the San Antonio Spurs and Cavaliers, also interviewed for the New Orleans Pelicans’ job that eventually went to David Griffin.



If the Wizards want to go internal, Capital City Go-Go General Manager Pops Mensah-Bonsu has longtime ties to the team and region. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Pops Mensah-Bonsu

At 34, Pops Mensah-Bonsu was tasked with running the day-to-day operations of the Capital City Go-Go during its inaugural year in the G League. As the Go-Go’s general manager, Mensah-Bonsu worked jointly with the Wizards in helping to develop the team’s pair of two-way contract players. One of those players, Jordan McRae, earned a standard deal with the Wizards for the 2019-20 season.

Though youthful, Mensah-Bonsu has a world of experience in basketball. The London native played five years in the NBA and seven years overseas. After retiring in 2015, Mensah-Bonsu spent a year working as a regional representative with the National Basketball Players Association then joined the Spurs as an advance pro scout.

Malik Rose

The San Antonio tree runs deep and Malik Rose, a three-time champion with the Spurs and current assistant general manager with the Detroit Pistons, has branched out as an up-and-coming executive.

Rose, 44, took a circuitous route to the front office. While riding the bench with the New York Knicks near the end of his playing career, Rose earned a master’s degree in sports management. After retiring, Rose moved to the broadcast booth with the Philadelphia 76ers and spent the offseasons interning with the team, even helping build the brand and selling tickets for its upstart G League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers.

Rose then moved on to Atlanta where he worked as manager of basketball operations. In 2018, Rose took on additional duties as the GM of Atlanta’s G league affiliate and in his one and only season, earned the G League Executive of the Year. That season, the Erie BayHawks made their first trip to the playoffs in six years.

Brian Wright

This Silver Spring, Md. native started his ascent in NBA front offices while still a graduate assistant. In 2006, as he was studying for his master’s at the University of Central Florida, Wright spent the summer interning with the Orlando Magic. The internship turned into an eight-year stint with the organization where Wright eventually became the Magic’s director of college scouting.

By 2014, Wright joined the Pistons as assistant general manager, and two years later he replaced Marks as the Spurs’ assistant GM.

Read more:

Despite stars’ shooting woes, Warriors and Rockets are nearing an inevitable rematch

The Raptors’ boom-or-bust NBA title pursuit hinges on one big bet

Steve Kerr calls Russell Westbrook’s treatment of the media ‘dangerous’ for the NBA

Dwight Howard exercises player option, will return to Wizards for the 2019-20 season

If NBA stars with an eye on free agency are risk-averse in the playoffs, the game suffers