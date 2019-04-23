

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy did not participate in the first week of the team’s voluntary workouts, as expected, while he continues to recover from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season.

Coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL owner’s meetings last month that McCoy wouldn’t take part when the first phase, which is voluntary, began on April 15. McCoy is still recovering from another surgery to help the break heal. McCoy fractured his right fibula in a 28-13 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 3.

"I’m going to be okay,” McCoy said in a recent interview.

Gruden plans to hold him out through the middle of the second phase, and McCoy is expected to be ready before the season. The team has said that McCoy will compete with Case Keenum, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos this offseason, for the starting quarterback position during training camp. The Redskins might also look to add a quarterback during this week’s NFL draft.

