

Damascus lineman Bryan Bresee has decided to continue his football career at Clemson. (Jonathan Newton/Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A group of students filled a section of the bleachers in Damascus High’s gym Tuesday afternoon for defensive end Bryan Bresee’s college commitment. But this showing for Breese, who’s ranked the Class of 2020’s top recruit by 247Sports, wasn’t limited to just those at Damascus.

CBS Sports HQ cameras were set in front of Bresee and his family at a news conference table, broadcasting to the nation one of college football’s biggest commitments.

The moment everybody tuned in for came around 2:46 p.m., as Bresee announced his verbal college commitment to Clemson.

“This has truly been a blessing. I’m all in,” Bresee said, referencing the Tigers’ slogan.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 @bryan_bresee officially commits to Clemson.



Bresee held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, among others.#AllIn pic.twitter.com/OQjFwapD5T — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 23, 2019

Bresee’s father, mother and three sisters gathered around him, each wearing a piece of clothing from one of the five colleges Bresee considered: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State. When Bresee stated his decision, he and his family members each revealed a Clemson shirt under their layers. Bresee couldn’t hold back a smile as his dad’s eyes welled with tears.

As a junior last season, Bresee recorded 13 sacks and 34 tackles for loss in nine games to lead Damascus to a 11-1 record. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder was named Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year and first team All-Met.

247Sports lists Bresee as the nation’s 15th best prospect since 2000, tied with running backs Adrian Peterson and Leonard Fournette, both of whom play in the NFL after being top-10 picks.

Clemson made a scholarship offer to Bresee in March 2018, after he visited the South Carolina school. He last visited for Clemson’s spring game April 6.

After his announcement Tuesday, Bresee completed a final interview to the nation via CBS Sports.

Then, he was free to act like any other high school football player on his commitment day, greeting those in attendance and throwing out long-sleeve purple Clemson shirts to his peers.

“How comfortable I am and everything about the school,” Bresee said, “made it really feel like home.”

Under Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson has gone 55-4 in the past four years, and it has reached the national title game three times, winning twice, including a 44-16 victory over Alabama in January.