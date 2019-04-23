

Donovan McNabb, shown in 2013, made six Pro Bowls over 11 seasons with the Eagles. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Donovan McNabb turned to Twitter on Monday to clarify comments he made two days before about Carson Wentz, whose inconsistency and shaky “durability” McNabb said might prompt the Eagles to draft another quarterback over the next couple of years. Those remarks got McNabb labeled a “snake” by Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who went on to accuse the former Eagles quarterback of “jealousy.”

McNabb began his series of tweets Monday by emphasizing that “there’s no beef” or “ill-will toward [Wentz] or the Eagles.” He said his comments were “strictly based off of experience and understanding” of “how The Business of football works.”

“You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play,” wrote McNabb, who played in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2009, led the team to five NFC championship games and one Super Bowl appearance and holds franchise records for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. “I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health and trust tough decisions are usually made.”

McNabb was following up on an appearance Saturday on CBS Sports Radio, in which he told host Zach Gelb that “in the next two years or so” Wentz needed to “find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs.” Over three seasons in Philadelphia, which made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz has gone 23-17-0, including 16-8 over his past two campaigns, but he failed to finish the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of knee and back injuries.

In his absences, the Eagles turned to backup Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP honors in 2018 while leading the franchise to its first NFL championship since 1960, then won another playoff game last season before an agonizing loss to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. McNabb told Gelb that the play of Foles, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, “proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful.”

On the other hand, McNabb said, Wentz “hasn’t been healthy” and “hasn’t really proven” that he can return to the form he showed before being injured in 2017, when he was considered a leading candidate for NFL MVP honors. “If [Wentz] can’t get out of the second round,” McNabb asserted, “they should look to possibly draft another quarterback, because they just don’t know about his durability.”

Following those comments, Johnson leaped to the defense of his quarterback. In addition to posting six snake emoji in a tweet tagged with McNabb’s handle, he wrote on Sunday, “And you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!!”

@donovanjmcnabb 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍...and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 22, 2019

In his own subsequent radio appearance, on Philadelphia’s 94WIP, Johnson explained his tweet, saying, “This is what I meant — every training camp we have all of these ex-players come and shake our hands, wish us good luck. Then, they’ll just go out and just talk hate.

“I feel there is a lot of envy, jealously, and I just see a lot of fakery. It’s not just me — a lot of other teammates see it too,” Johnson continued. “You would think the best quarterback in franchise history would try to build up a young man that looks up to him, instead of always criticizing him, critiquing him and wishing he would fail, so he could be the missing link and feel better himself. That’s what I don’t like.”

Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler in his sixth season with the Eagles, claimed that he didn’t think McNabb wanted Wentz to “out-succeed” him. “I felt like a lot of players, even when we were making our Super Bowl [run] didn’t want us to win,” he said. “That is just how it is. That’s how the world works. People can put on a good show, a good face, but the eyes never lie. I see it, a lot of other teammates see it.”

“Donovan was the best quarterback the Eagles ever had,” Johnson added. “You would think instead of talking down and wishing the worst for someone who was in his position, you would think you’d be on the other side of the fence. But I think it goes to show you just what kind of intentions he has.”

Late Sunday evening, McNabb appeared to be responding to Johnson by posting a tweet in which he said, “Deal with it,” with several crying-from-laughter emoji. In turn, Johnson appeared to return fire Monday by tweeting of Wentz, “That’s my quarterback!” It likely was not by happenstance that Johnson used a phrase made famous by Terrell Owens, a prominent nemesis of McNabb’s during their playing days.

Within two hours of Johnson’s tweet Monday, McNabb was posting his clarifications on his comments about Wentz.

“Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with,” McNabb wrote. “If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”

