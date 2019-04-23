How do you keep momentum alive and energy high through the spring? That’s the question faced by so many soccer teams in Northern Virginia, but especially the good ones.

At Yorktown, the Patriots returned seven starters and plenty of talent from a squad that went 17-2-1. They started the year with symbolic and uplifting victories. And they’ve managed to keep that excellence going, taking their undefeated record into spring break.

Coach Hannah Laman-Maharg said the team has had an increased focus on finding a balance between mission and fun. They’ve increased the amount of team-building activities so the Patriots can grow closer but also not take anything too seriously. They want to avoid burnout but they also want to avoid a lack of enjoyment in the game.

“We’ve focused even more than last year on team-building and doing things outside of practice,” Laman-Maharg said. “Just to show that we do want to win, but at the end of the day it’s just a game.”

No. 1 Yorktown has been very good at that game this year. The Patriots had enough talent to elicit high expectations coming into this spring, and any remaining uncertainty about their potential was dashed by two early victories. The Patriots beat Chantilly, the team that knocked them out of the region playoffs last year, in a preseason scrimmage. Then they beat Oakton, the first team to beat them last season, in their opener.

“They were riding this huge wave of confidence early,” Laman-Maharg said. “They were probably unsure what to expect because we lost some key senior starters so they were maybe unsure where we’d fall against top competition. So those two wins were huge.”

The second-year coach said she’s been happy to see the team recently making halftime adjustments in games. The Patriots found themselves in a scoreless draw at halftime of each of their last two contests but put up four second-half goals in each.

“I’m glad that they’re facing these frustrations now so that we can figure out what can we do differently to win this game now instead having that happen in the regional or state semifinals.”

1. Yorktown (12-0-0) LR: 1

The Patriots kept rolling last week, routing Marshall and McLean to stay undefeated.

2. T.C. Williams (9-0-0) LR: 2

Freshman midfielder Mara Boggess and sophomore defender Emma Bates each scored two goals as the Titans defeated West Potomac, 4-1.

3. Madison (6-1-1) LR: 4

The Warhawks return from their spring break with a match against Langley.

4. Robinson (9-0-0) LR: 6

The Rams have conceded just three goals this season.

5. Loudoun County (9-0-2) LR: 5

Junior Sydney Schnell had four goals in the Raiders’ 6-1 win over Heritage.

6. Battlefield (8-2-0) LR: 3

The Bobcats lost their first local game of the year to Patriot but will get a rematch with the Pioneers this week.

7. Woodgrove (7-0-4) LR: 7

The Wolverines tied Loudoun County for the second time this season on Monday.

8. South County (7-1-1) LR: 8

The Stallions scored four goals in wins over Fairfax and Lake Braddock last week.

9. Patriot (8-2-1) LR: 9

The Pioneers have now won six straight, including a big victory over Battlefield.

10. Briar Woods (6-2-1) LR: 10

Allie Harvich scored twice as the Falcons beat Rock Ridge, 4-1.

Dropped out: None.

On the bubble: Stone Bridge, McLean, Colgan