Less than two minutes after referees disallowed Alex Ovechkin’s apparent game-tying goal in the third period on Monday, former Capital Justin Williams redirected a shot past Braden Holtby. The veteran forward’s first goal of the playoffs effectively iced Carolina’s 5-2 win, which forced a deciding Game 7 in D.C. on Wednesday.

As the captain of a franchise making its first postseason appearance in a decade, Williams is one of the few Carolina players with Game 7 experience. NBC Sports noted that at least a dozen Hurricanes will be making their Game 7 debuts at Capital One Arena, compared to only three for Washington.

“It’s valuable to have guys that have been there before,” Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Carolina’s win in Game 6. “We don’t have a ton of those, but we do have ‘Mr. Game 7,’ if you will. Everyone’s calling him that."

“Mr. Game 7,” of course, is Williams, who earned the nickname for his knack for filling up the scoresheet in elimination games throughout his 20-year career. Expect to hear the moniker and Williams’s clutchness referenced multiple times on Wednesday.

Mr Game 7 is about to play in another game 7! Watch out @Capitals for Justin Williams on Wednesday night.👀 #ClutchTime — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) April 23, 2019

Williams, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, has played in eight Game 7s, and his teams are 7-1 in those games. (More on that record momentarily.) Individually, Williams has scored more points (14) than any other player in Game 7 history, and he’s tied with Glenn Anderson for the most goals (7). In helping Carolina win its first championship in 2006, Williams scored in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals, though one of the goals was an empty-netter. In 2014, he tallied five points in three Game 7s en route to winning his most recent title with the Los Angeles Kings.

We get it, Justin. You're good in elimination games. pic.twitter.com/X7TRG6eUpn — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 23, 2019

Williams, who has three points this series, has bristled at the individual nature of his “Mr. Game 7” nickname for years.

“I haven’t scored that many big goals,” he said after scoring an overtime goal in Game 5 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Maple Leafs in 2017. “I was in the right place at the right time tonight.”

Two weeks after that game, Williams played his first and only Game 7 in two seasons with the Capitals. He was held scoreless, as were his teammates, in a 2-0 loss to the Penguins in D.C. In addition to blemishing Williams’s perfect record, the defeat dropped Washington to 4-11 all-time in Game 7s, including a 3-8 mark at home. The Hurricanes are 4-0 in Game 7s since relocating from Hartford to Raleigh in 1997, but again, their last such game was 10 years ago.

The Capitals played one Game 7 en route to winning the Stanley Cup last year, a 4-0 win in the deciding game of the Eastern Conference finals at Tampa Bay. Ovechkin scored late in the first period to give Washington the lead, Andre Burakovsky scored a couple of second-period goals and Braden Holtby made 29 saves in the Capitals’ 4-0 win.

After Monday’s triumph in Carolina, Williams was characteristically matter of fact about playing another elimination game.

“We either win today or we pack our bags for the summer,” he said. “It’s quite simple . . . You learn about people when it’s win or go home, when it’s us or them. [Monday] it was us, and now it’s them too. Anything can happen next game and we’re happy to be playing it.”

Despite the disparity in experience between the teams, Washington’s status as defending champions and the home team’s 6-0 record in the series, Brind’Amour said “there’s pressure on both sides” ahead of Game 7.

“I expect Carolina to play the game loosely,” NBC Sports Network analyst Keith Jones said Monday. “I don’t think they’re going to have any nerves. They are the underdog. They were the underdog going into [Game 6] after getting blown out and they played their game to perfection."

The Capitals and Hurricanes are headed to a Game 7, and that might not be great news for the defending Stanley Cup Champions.



The Caps are 5-11 all-time in Game 7s, the worst winning pct in the NHL (min. 10 Game 7s).



The Hurricanes are 4-0 in Game 7s since moving to Carolina. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2019

