

Kyler Murray is expected to be the first player taken in the NFL draft. (Cooper Neill/AP)

The three-day extravaganza that is the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday night, capping an intense few days of rumors, trades and news. Follow along for updates.

The Seattle Seahawks made the week’s first big move on Tuesday, agreeing to trade Frank Clark, their franchise-tagged defensive end, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2020, according to multiple reports. The teams will also exchange third-round picks this year. To complete the trade, the Chiefs and Clark needed to finalize a contract extension, but according to multiple reports, that happened later Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a five-year deal worth $63.5 million guaranteed.

The New York Jets were reportedly also interested in Clark, but lacked the will and firepower to do a deal, so according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, they now appear “determined” to trade down in the first round.

With Clark’s destination apparently clear, the biggest mystery of draft week, aside from whether Arizona will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick and retain second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, concerns just what the Oakland Raiders might be up to.

The last few days before the draft are typically cloaked in mystery and misdirection, but the Raiders may have taken that to a new level.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock had sent their scouting department home because of a fear of leaks. This week, Rapoport reported that he understands the Raiders may be considering “some sort of surprise pick at No. 4 that would necessitate absolute secrecy.”

Hmmmm. Rapoport added that while he doesn’t know what that pick might be, “I have some thoughts. Maybe that’s Devin White. Maybe it’s a quarterback like Dwyane Haskins or Kyler Murray if he’s there. Maybe it’s an offensive lineman. . . . But from what I understand it is a pick that should surprise us at 4.”

Pick-tipping is banned (for some)

Don’t look to ESPN and NFL Network to tip picks just before they are announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Their reporters have again been prohibited from doing so. If you’re looking to get a faster heads up, plenty of other reporters are not similarly restricted. It won’t take long to figure out which NFL writers are free to reveal teams’ picks the instant they’re apparent.

First-round draft order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs, pending finalization of Clark trade)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

How and when to watch

When: 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and noon Saturday.

Where: Nashville.

TV: ABC will broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights in prime time for the first time, in a simulcast with ESPN and NFL Network.

Round 1 Thursday: ABC, ESPN/ESPN Deportes, NFL Network.

Rounds 2-3 Friday: ABC, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, NFL Network.

Rounds 4-7, Saturday: ABC, ESPN/ESPN Deportes, NFL Network.

Online: Live coverage can be found at NFL.com/Watch and the NFL Draft Tracker will be updated live.

Read more NFL draft coverage from The Post:

Twenty-five years ago, the Redskins picked the wrong QB. Heath Shuler is fine; the team still isn’t.

2019 NFL draft: Ranking the top 50 prospects

The top positional needs for all 32 NFL teams

Josh Jacobs was homeless in middle school. This week, he could become an NFL first-round pick.

A new rite of passage for NFL draft picks: Scrubbing their social media accounts

Josh Rosen calls uncertainty 'annoying’ but understands ‘football’s a business’

Redskins analysis: Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell or linebacker Devin Bush?