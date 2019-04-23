

Elite 2019 guard Anthony Harris committed to UNC Tuesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Paul VI senior guard Anthony Harris left North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams’s office Tuesday morning in Chapel Hill and walked straight to the car before he hesitated. The No. 4 player in Virginia in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports composite rankings, decided he couldn’t leave campus without telling Williams one last thing, so he made a U-turn.

Marching back into Williams’s office, the four-star prospect had made up his mind and informed the coach he would be committing to UNC, which adds a versatile combo guard to an already stacked Class of 2019. Harris’s decision came 2½ weeks after the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard received his release from Virginia Tech after former Hokies coach Buzz Williams took a new job at Texas A&M.

Harris took an official visit to UNC on Monday and Tuesday.

“I got to know the coaches really well in the past two or three weeks, and getting down there kind of topped it off,” Harris said. “It was really nice, not too far from my parents and family down there, so they get to see me play a lot more — getting to know the players as well, a friendly experience.”

[Paul VI senior guard Anthony Harris gets release from Virginia Tech, opens recruitment]

Harris’s commitment comes on the same day the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, Cole Anthony of Oak Hill Academy (Va.), committed to UNC on ESPN. Harris also will join Armando Bacot, a five-star 2019 center from IMG Academy (Fla.) and Harris’s teammate on Team Takeover, a Nike-affiliated AAU squad in the Washington area, on the Tar Heels next year.

“It was my own decision,” Harris said. “Of course I’ve talked to [Anthony] and Mando, but it was my choice to come to UNC, and I feel really great about it.”

Harris had also considered Indiana, Georgetown, Maryland and Virginia Tech. Harris took an official visit to Indiana on Friday and Saturday but ultimately decided North Carolina was where he wanted to be for his collegiate future. When he originally committed to Virginia Tech back in November, he had taken official visits to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Duke.

Harris was one of the best available players in the 2019 recruiting class when he decided to reopen his recruitment. He met both Indiana Coach Archie Miller and Roy Williams at his school on April 12 before deciding to take official visits to both. It was during the coaches’ visits that Harris and his family started to see UNC and Indiana as two viable options.

“I was there when they met with us, talked with us and laid out a plan of what they wanted to do,” said Harris’s father, Anthony Sr. “We wouldn’t have made this decision if it wasn’t laid out, drawn out and informative. Everything was right about this situation. This had to feel good. We weren’t just going to make this decision just because.”

Harris hasn’t played basketball since December, when he tore his ACL early in his senior season at Paul VI. Harris underwent surgery to repair the injury that same month and says he is on track to return to the court as soon as August.

“When I was there [Williams] laid it all out for me, showed me the roster, talked about trainers and the doctors on staff,” Harris said. “I got to know the players really well and know I will be a great fit there.”

