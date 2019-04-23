

The chants of “Game 7” echoed throughout PNC Arena Monday night as the Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination and closed out a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 6. And while a young, inexperienced Carolina team passed its first elimination game test, Wednesday’s decisive contest at Capital One Arena against the defending Stanley Cup champions will bring a new set of challenges.

“Everybody knows that there is one team going home after the game,” Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning. “There is no tomorrow. There is all that. I mean there is that tension in it, but I think, the Game 7s I’ve played in, I don’t know how to explain it. You know that this is it. You know there is no tomorrow. You are not playing these guys again, let it all out there.”

Carolina’s lack of postseason experience has long been discussed as the best-of-seven series has bounced back and forth, each team winning on their own home ice through six games. The Hurricanes, who said they never felt like the underdogs against the Capitals, had 10 players in their Game 1 lineup play their first NHL postseason game during the series. The Capitals had just two – defenseman Nick Jensen and center Nic Dowd.

With Game 7 looming, a least a dozen Hurricanes will be making their Game 7 debuts at Capital One Arena, but it is Carolina who statistically has the best Game 7 player of all-time: captain Justin Williams.

“I said from the start of the series, if they’re going to knock us out, we’re not going to do it easy,” Williams said after Carolina’s Game 6 victory. “We’re not going to let it be easy on them. Let’s go play another game. You learn a lot about people when it’s win or go home, when it’s us or them. It was us and now it’s them too.”

Nicknamed “Mr. Game 7” for his clutch production in Game 7s through his 18-year NHL career, Williams is the all-time leader with the most points tallied in Game 7s with 14 (seven goals, seven assists in eight games played). Williams, who was unable to win a Game 7 with the Capitals in 2017 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, has a 7-1 Game 7 record.

“Obviously we are hoping he has one more left in him,” Brind’Amour said of Williams.

For the Capitals, forward Carl Hagelin leads the team with an 8-1 record in nine career Game 7s. His eight victories are tied for the most in NHL history with Brad Richards (8-0), Ray Bourque (8-1) and Glenn Anderson (8-4). The Capitals have a 4-11 all-time record in Game 7s. The Hurricanes are 4-0 in Game 7s, with the caveat of a 10-year postseason lull since 2009.

And while Williams remains the clear leader of the group, there are a handful of other Carolina players who have experienced Game 7s with their former NHL squads. Center Jordan Staal has played in four Game 7s during his 13-year NHL career, tallying a 2-2 record with two goals. All four of Staal’s Game 7s were with Pittsburgh, from 2009-11.

Two Carolina players have also recorded two Game 7 appearances: forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Teravainen played in two Game 7s with the Chicago Blackhawks, compiling a 1-1 record. While Hamilton was with the Boston Bruins, he went 1-1 in two Game 7s and averaged 19:65 of ice time. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk also played in one Game 7 while he was with the Blackhawks in 2016, but lost to the St. Louis Blues in the first round.

Forward Nino Niederreiter had arguably the biggest individual performance in a Game 7 — outside of Williams — when Niederreiter was with Minnesota in 2014. In Minnesota’s 5-4 overtime victory against Colorado in the first round, Niederreiter had the overtime game-winning goal, one of three Game-7 points (two goals, one assist).

“[We] want to finish what we started and I think we’ve been that way all year," Brind’Amour said. “Game 6 [Monday] night was our Game 7 up to that point and we had to have it and we have to have another one.”

