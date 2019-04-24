

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is expected to be drafted at some point during the first round Thursday. (L.G. Patterson, File)

The 2019 NFL draft has finally arrived, and it’s still unclear how the first round will unfold.

There are four quarterbacks who are expected to go in the first round, but figuring out which teams will take them is still tricky. There are rumors that Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is sliding. Missouri’s Drew Lock could go as early as 10th to the Denver Broncos, but team decision-maker John Elway might instead opt for a position player. There’s also the Josh Rosen trade option, as the Arizona Cardinals will likely be open to dealing him if they choose Kyler Murray at No. 1, meaning QB-needy teams might instead wait to see if they can land Rosen with a third-round pick.

Ahead of Thursday’s first round, here is a projection of all 32 picks:

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

After spending all this time believing the Cardinals would make Murray the first pick in the draft, could you imagine how much a Nick Bosa selection would throw off the first round? Still, from everything I’ve heard, the Cardinals have such a high grade on Murray that he will be the top pick. If so, the Cardinals will have to see what they can get in a trade for Josh Rosen.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The 49ers need a defensive end more than they do a tackle, so Bosa, who will pair well opposite Dee Ford, gets the nod over Quinnen Williams.

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Even though the Jets need an edge rusher like Josh Allen for their 3-4 base defense, there are rumblings that the team might not be as high on Allen as we previously thought. General manager Mike Maccagnan has made safe picks each of the last two years with Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold, and Williams would represent the safest option here. Remember, the Jets will be listening to offers to trade back and add picks.

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The Raiders could opt to take Josh Allen to improve their edge rush, but Oliver is too intriguing as an Aaron Donald-like disruptive force in the middle of their defensive line. It’s possible teams could be looking to trade up to this spot to get him.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

White is coveted by many teams in the top 10, who are looking for a tackling machine and leader at inside linebacker. The Bucs could be tempted by the right trade offer, but if not, White gives them an anchor for their new 3-4 defense.

6. New York Giants: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

The draft’s real drama could start with the Giants, who might take a quarterback at this spot, possibly Daniel Jones or Dwayne Haskins. But Allen would be a welcome gift if he falls here, providing the Giants with a much-needed edge rusher.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Taylor’s upside might give him the edge over Alabama’s Jonah Williams as the first offensive lineman drafted. Taylor could start off at right tackle for the Jaguars and develop into a long-term option on the left.

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

The Lions probably would prefer to get Ed Oliver or Devin White, but they don’t have the trade ammunition to move up in the first round. They will listen to trade offers and they might consider an offensive lineman, but in the end they could add Gary to pair with free agent signing Trey Flowers.

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

An early run on defensive stars could lead the Bills to opt for Williams, who could replace Dion Dawkins at left tackle. The Bills are doing everything they can to surround second-year quarterback Josh Allen with talent on offense.



Iowa's T.J. Hockenson could be the first pass-catcher taken in this year's draft. (Doug McSchooler, File)

10. Denver Broncos: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Devin White might be the perfect pick for Denver, but he’s gone in this scenario. Front office czar John Elway will consider quarterbacks Drew Lock or Daniel Jones here, but Hockenson gives them a complete tight end.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan

This is an interesting spot in the draft, as the Bengals could be tempted by a quarterback or look to deal this pick to a team in search of one. Bush would be the ideal replacement for Vontaze Burfict.

12. Green Bay Packers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Noah Fant could be an option if the Packers want to move on from veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, but Wilkins fits well as an interior lineman given that Muhammad Wilkerson is gone and Green Bay might not keep Mike Daniels beyond this season.

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

Many mock drafts have the Dolphins taking a quarterback, and it’s definitely a possibility. But Sweat, assuming team doctors are comfortable with his heart condition that was discovered during the draft process, could be too good of a value to dismiss, given his athleticism and playmaking ability.

14. Atlanta Falcons: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

I was considering giving them offensive lineman Cody Ford, even though they invested in guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency, but instead will go with the long and athletic Williams, who could replace Robert Alford at cornerback.

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

This one could go in any number of directions, including drafting Duke’s Daniel Jones, who is believed to be the preferred quarterback of the division rival Giants. They could also take a pass-rushing outside linebacker like Brian Burns and try to deal a third-round pick for Arizona’s Josh Rosen. But they could also opt for Lock, who has a big arm but some accuracy issues.

16. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State

While the Panthers could be tempted by an offensive lineman here, it would be hard to pass on a dynamic edge rusher like Burns.

17. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

No, I haven’t forgotten about Dwayne Haskins. But the Giants might like Jones more, in part due to his connection to Duke Coach David Cutcliffe, who also tutored both Peyton and Eli Manning.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Vikings have to upgrade their offensive line, and the addition of Dillard, who is considered the best pass-blocking tackle in the draft, would allow them to move Riley Reiff from left tackle to guard.

19. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE/OLB, Clemson

Ferrell is a high-effort pass rusher who can help fill some of the void created by Brian Orakpo’s retirement. The Titans could also consider an offensive lineman here.



Washington cornerback Byron Murphy could hear his name called during Thursday's first round. (Elaine Thompson)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Devin Bush is a player to watch for the Steelers, who could try to trade up for the playmaking linebacker. If not, Murphy is a quality cornerback to develop behind veterans Joe Haden and Steven Nelson.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

After Tuesday’s trade of Frank Clark to the Chiefs, the Seahawks now have two first-rounders. Look for them to try to trade down from this spot and add Day 2 picks, as they have just five total picks this year. But if they stay put, Ferguson would be a nice option to help replace Clark’s pass-rush production off the edge.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

The Ravens are a run-first team with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and Bradbury, the fastest-rising blocker in the draft, would be a valuable addition. Baltimore also needs a big wide receiver who can block, and might consider one here or in the third round.

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

The Texans’ offensive line was a disaster last season, and they need to come away with at least two linemen in this class. Ford, who is a big, powerful blocker, could be the first.

24. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Haskins slides a bit in this scenario, but there have been some questions raised recently about how pro-ready he is, given he started just one season for the Buckeyes. But Coach Jon Gruden would be able to allow Haskins some time to adjust to the NFL, given the presence of incumbent starter Derek Carr.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Eagles have needs along their offensive and defensive lines, but they always seem to be looking for cornerbacks. Baker is a good one.

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

I considered massive Clemson nose tackle Dexter Lawrence here, but Tillery would provide more pass-rush and playmaking ability to the Colts’ defensive line. This defense keeps getting better.

27. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Don’t be surprised if the Patriots trade up to get Fant, but if he falls here, the Raiders could take him. They need a tight end to replace Pro Bowler Jared Cook, and the combination of Ed Oliver, Dwayne Haskins and Fant would represent an A-plus first round for Oakland.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Jerry Tillery is a player to watch if he falls this far, but with him off the board in this case, the Chargers can instead opt for offensive line help. Lindstrom is a former tackle who can play there or at guard in the pros, and he has a nasty streak that Chargers coaches will love.

29. Seattle Seahawks: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Seattle got this pick in Tuesday’s Frank Clark trade agreement with the Chiefs, in addition to a 2020 second-rounder. The team is worried about the health of wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who has had three surgeries this offseason. Pete Carroll likes big receivers, even though he hasn’t had many in the past few years, and Harry fits that bill as a physical, 6-2, 228-pound wideout.

30. Green Bay Packers: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

The Packers don’t take a wide receiver in the first round in this scenario, but they have a significant long-term need at tackle given Bryan Bulaga’s age and recent injury history. Little has good upside at the position and would help solidify Green Bay up front.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Ndamukong Suh is gone, leaving a void next to Aaron Donald in the middle of the Rams’ defense. Lawrence, at 340 pounds, would give defensive coordinator Wade Phillips the biggest nose tackle he’s had since Ted Washington in Buffalo.

32. New England Patriots: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

This could start a run on wide receivers, as Arizona and San Francisco will likely be looking for pass-catchers early in the second round. Butler is 6-5, 227 pounds and runs a 4.47 40, so he’s a little different than what the Patriots have at receiver, and could help in the red zone after the retirement of star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

