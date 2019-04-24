

Offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is appealing the NCAA's decision to reject his transfer waiver so he can continue playing football at Virginia Tech. (Danny Karnik/Coastal Carolina University)

The NCAA’s transfer process has confounded its another applicant: Virginia Tech football player Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman, an offensive lineman who played two seasons at Coastal Carolina before transferring, joined the Hokies and sought to gain immediate eligibility through a family hardship waiver, a program that allows student athletes to change colleges to attend to a personal or family medical emergency without having to sit out a season. Hoffman applied for the waiver to care for his mother, who had a noncancerous brain tumor removed before his freshman season, and is still dealing with complications.

But the NCAA denied Hoffman’s request this week, setting off a wave of criticism online and pangs of anxiety and dread for the lineman and his family.

“When I called my mom and she is in tears,” Hoffman said to the Roanoke Times about when he told his mother the application was turned down, “that hurt me the most. You feel hopeless in a way.”

But Hoffman doesn’t have to worry too much yet about missing the 2019 season, according to NCAA eligibility experts. He can appeal the NCAA’s denial and apply for another waiver that allows regulators more leeway to consider an applicant’s case.

“It’s not game over for Brock,” said Tom Mars, senior counsel at the law firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark. Mars has represented other college football players, including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the transfer process and is informally advising the Hoffman family.

“Virginia Tech submitted this application under a waiver exception that requires a lot of technical requirements to be met and gives staff little discretion,” he said in a phone interview. “But there is another rule that was passed last year that is much more favorable to this situation.”

It’s the same rule that allowed Patterson, Fields and Miami quarterback Tate Martell to switch schools without much hullabaloo. If the school to which an athlete is transferring can show “mitigating circumstances” or events that are “outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact [his] health, safety and well-being,” the NCAA can waive the requirement that an athlete sit out for a season.

Those mitigating circumstances can include anything from a coaching change to a family emergency, Mars said, and Hoffman is almost the ideal example for why such a rule exists. Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia retired after the 2019 season and the specific details of Hoffman’s family medical emergency fall outside the purview of the family hardship waiver, but squarely into the “mitigating circumstances” waiver.

But to Hoffman, scores of Virginia Tech supporters and even Coach Justin Fuente, that process seemed all too complex for a football player who just wants to care for his ailing mother.

“It kind of gets on my nerves,” Hoffman said. “They [Fields and Martell] did the coaching change waiver and that stuff, I could have applied for that too, but I thought this was real. The medical hardship waiver literally fits my situation.”

“He tried to do this the right way,” Fuente said.

Hoffman wrote on Twitter that the NCAA said his mother’s condition improved too much and Virginia Tech is too far away from his home residence — just five miles outside the hardship waiver’s proscribed 100-mile radius — to merit relief from NCAA transfer sanctions.

Fuente notes that he was disappointed in the decision for a lot of reasons. Thought the Hoffmans went about the waiver process correctly. Didn't lawyer up initially or cite coaching change or playing time. "He tried to do this the right way." #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) April 24, 2019

Hoffman said his mother’s vision and hearing remains impaired and she deals with periodic facial paralysis.

“I need to be there for her and I want to make it easier for her to come see me play,” he told the Times. He said the drive from Virginia Tech home to Statesville, N.C., takes half the time of the drive home from Coastal Carolina.

Hoffman’s appeal is likely to be rejected in the absences of new criteria to change the NCAA’s verdict. But Virginia Tech can repackage Hoffman’s family hardship application into a mitigating circumstances application and try again.

“If they do, I believe the NCAA staff will be far more willing to consider giving him a waiver and likely will,” Mars said. “I’d tell him, ‘It’s not game over.’ I think it’s likely he’ll be able to play this season.”

