

Max Scherzer hurt himself dodging a foul ball in the dugout this past Sunday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DENVER — Max Scherzer threw 20 pitches off the mound at Coors Field on Tuesday, then had a long dugout-side conversation with Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard.

Scherzer is recovering from a tweaked intercostal muscle in his left rib cage. He suffered the injury while dodging a scorched foul ball in the dugout during the Nationals’ win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. After the game, Scherzer predicted he would be fine in a few days. That time has passed, and Washington’s ace is confident he will make his next scheduled start Friday against the San Diego Padres.

“No setbacks,” Scherzer said Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Nationals’ 6:40 game against the Colorado Rockies. "Yesterday was kind of crappy, and today I’m feeling a lot better. So that’s the good news. I was able to throw a ball today, get off the mound, throw pitches. I should be good to go on Friday.”

The 34-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA through five starts, an uncharacteristic start for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. The start of his season has also been effected by minor injuries, first a bone bruise in his ankle (suffered when he was hit by a comebacker during a start in New York) and now this muscle tweak. But, on Tuesday, Scherzer expressed gratitude that it was subsiding oblique pain and not something worse.

Lewis Brinson’s foul ball was heading straight for his head until he ducked out of the way. It gave him a different perspective on what he is dealing with this week. The Nationals may also get third baseman Anthony Rendon back soon, as Manager Dave Martinez said that Rendon may be available to pinch-hit on Tuesday. Rendon is recovering from an elbow contusion suffered on a hit by pitch against the Marlins on Saturday. He swung in the batting cage Tuesday and, as with Scherzer, felt better than he did the day before.

“You’ve got to understand, this is best-case scenario. That ball was hit over 100 mph, right at my head. I’m just lucky I still have one blue eye,” Scherzer said. "For me, just getting out of the way and the fact this is all I have to deal with as the result of a ball being hit right at my head, I’ll take it every time. I’ve seen some scary stuff in my career.

"I played with somebody, John Hester, in A ball when he got hit in the head and they had to get the ambulance out to pull him out. We thought he was dead in the dugout. Getting hit in the head is a really serious thing. I’m lucky I dodged a bullet.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (10-11)

Adam Eaton, RF

Victor Robles, CF

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Patrick Corbin, P

Wilmer Difo, SS

Rockies (10-13)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Ryan McMahon, 2B

Ian Desmond, CF

Raimel Tapia, LF

Drew Butera, C

Jeff Hoffman, P

