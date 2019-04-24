

Marshawn Lynch is done with pro football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Marshawn Lynch retired from the NFL once already, only to return and play the past two seasons for his hometown Oakland Raiders. This time, however, he apparently means it.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Wednesday morning that Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, “is not planning to play football again” after playing in only six games last season because of a groin injury.

Lynch spent his first nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, helping the latter to consecutive Super Bowl appearances and earning five Pro Bowl nods. After an injury-plagued 2015 season, he announced his first retirement in February 2016 by posting a photo of his football cleats hanging from a telephone wire on Twitter.

After taking off the 2016 season, Lynch returned after the Seahawks traded his rights to the Raiders. He said he wanted to give kids in Oakland the chance to see a homegrown star in action before the team’s move to Las Vegas.

“With me being from here and continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity to see someone who actually did it, who is from where they’re from, someone they probably idolized,” Lynch said in June 2017.

In 21 games over two seasons with the Raiders, Lynch rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which is right at his career average.

Lynch has long been cultivating his post-football career plans, opening a mini-chain of Beast Mode clothing stores and a soul-food restaurant on Oakland’s outskirts. His retirement leaves the Raiders with something of a hole in their backfield, though in March the team did sign free agent Isaiah Crowell, who has found moderate success with the Browns and Jets over his five-year NFL career.

Read more NFL coverage from The Post:

Twenty-five years ago, the Redskins picked the wrong QB. Heath Shuler is fine; the team still isn’t.

2019 NFL draft: Ranking the top 50 prospects

The top positional needs for all 32 NFL teams

Josh Jacobs was homeless in middle school. This week, he could become an NFL first-round pick.

A new rite of passage for NFL draft picks: Scrubbing their social media accounts

Josh Rosen calls uncertainty 'annoying’ but understands ‘football’s a business’

Redskins analysis: Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell or linebacker Devin Bush?