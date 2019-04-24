

Cole Madison last played football during the 2017 season at Washington State. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

His absence last season wasn’t conspicuous. His return, thanks to his decision to raise awareness about mental health issues, is.

Cole Madison, a fifth-round draft pick last year by the Green Bay Packers, left the team last August and sat out all of the season. Now, he has returned for offseason workouts and he explained that he had no choice but to step away “because my life was on the line.” The suicide of his friend and Washington State teammate Tyler Hilinski in January 2018 helped him realize that he wasn’t the only person dealing with mental health issues.

“I love football,” he said (via Packer News’ Ryan Wood), “but at that point it was my health, and my life was on the line. I had to go help myself before my football career. If I didn’t get my chickens in order back then, I don’t think I’d be here right now.”

It wasn’t easy for the offensive lineman, the 138th overall pick, to admit that he needed help for problems that he did not detail. In that, he isn’t alone. A number of athletes, such as Michael Phelps, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and Steve Smith Jr., have spoken out about their struggles, helping remove the stigma.

“That decision to really go out and seek help,” Madison said, “especially for men our age, going out and starting that process is real tough. Real tough. If I had to make it again, I’d do it again. Because it was the greatest decision I think I ever made.”

Madison really took the year off, even refraining from watching games. By last Christmas, he was recovering.

“This last year was just really for me day by day, taking everything day by day,” Madison said. “It wasn’t really looking into the future. Then that day came where I was like, ‘Hey, you know, I’m coming back. I want to play some ball.’ So that brought us here.”

Madison isn’t guaranteed a roster spot, but the Packers have a need on the line, particularly at right guard.

“This last year,” Madison said, “I really got my mind in a good spot. Best it’s been in a long time, and more excited to leave and see how I could handle this and be on my own for a while. Right now, I’m doing great, feel great, and I’m just happy to be back playing some ball right now.

“I’m ready to roll. Took a year off, twiddling my thumbs, now I’m back and letting it loose.”

