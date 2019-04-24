

Tom Coughlin is the type of guy who thinks being on time is actually being late, so it wasn’t all that surprising to hear him express his displeasure last week that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ voluntary offseason workouts did not get 100 percent attendance.

“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance and, quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side-by-side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” Coughlin, the Jaguars executive vice president of football operations, said Thursday in a state-of-the-franchise presentation. “Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.

“It’s not about rights and privileges. It’s about obligations and responsibility and the question is, ‘Can we count on you?' ”

Coughlin didn’t mention any players by name, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith were the only Jaguars players who didn’t attend the team’s recent workouts in Jacksonville. Ultimately, however, it doesn’t matter whom Coughlin was talking about because teams cannot force players to attend such offseason workouts. Again, they’re voluntary and, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL has reminded Coughlin of that fact, telling him in a letter that he has to stop criticizing players who don’t show up.

Graziano reports that Coughlin was not fined but was threatened with a monetary penalty and the possible loss of OTA practice days if he does it again.

Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, wrote on Twitter that his client — who also skipped last year’s voluntary workouts ahead of what would become his second straight Pro Bowl season — was spending time with his young daughter while training in Nashville and that the team was “fully aware” why he wasn’t in Jacksonville.

Ramsey also tweeted about his absence:

“Fully aware” & “voluntary” meaning I don’t HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not. My teammates know it’s ALL love & know I’ll be ready when it’s time! 💯 https://t.co/NASgnu6egT — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 19, 2019

On Monday, Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that — after clearing up some confusion about Ramsey’s phone number — he had talked with the cornerback on the phone and that everything was all good.

“We had a great talk,” Marrone said, per the Florida Times-Union. “He is training with his brother [at home in Tennessee]. He’s spending time with his family and he says he’s going to come back in the best shape that he’s ever been in and he’s all fired up. That was pretty much the conversation. It was a good conversation.

“I couldn’t figure out what was going on, so we kind of had a little laugh about it,” Marrone added about initially not being able to reach Ramsey. “Now I have the right number. He’s always had my number, so it’s good.”

The league was spurred to react to Coughlin’s comments after the NFLPA expressed its displeasure with them on Friday.

“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said in a statement. “This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”

