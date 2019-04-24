

Damian Lillard called it “the last word.” Maybe. But for the crowd in Portland, for NBA fans across the country, and even for other NBA players, it was sheer fandemonium when the Trail Blazers’ star let fly a 37-foot game-winning shot over Paul George Tuesday night, beating the buzzer and Oklahoma City. The shot gave Portland a 118-115 win and a 4-1 series victory. It gave Lillard 50 points. And it gave these NBA playoffs their first true viral moment.

Lillard’s teammates and everyone not in a Thunder uniform erupted inside the arena, engulfing him and showering him with assorted beverages. “There’s been a lot of back and forth, a lot of talk,” Lillard said afterward. “That [shot] was the last word. That was having the last word.”

Actually, the words were only beginning. It was one of those moments when, to paraphrase Jack Buck, you could not believe what you just saw.

DAME DAMN!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 24, 2019

OMGGGGGGGGG DAME SHEESH 🔥🔥 — Isaiah Whitehead (@isaiahwhitehead) April 24, 2019

I feel like he stepped back and shot that one from my couch. Unreal — Hippo Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) April 24, 2019

WOW!! That was crazy — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) April 24, 2019

As a hooper if that atmosphere, that battle between players, that back and forth trash talk all series, that GAME WINNER doesn’t motivate you...? I don’t know what will🤷🏽‍♂️

RESPECT&MOTIVATION😤💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2019

OMG — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 24, 2019

I've never seen anything like it. QUADCAM: pic.twitter.com/n0Luq00tRs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 24, 2019

That’s one the coldest things I’ve ever seen lol — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) April 24, 2019

At least one player could relate. (Publicly, anyway.)

happens to the best of us — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) April 24, 2019

Lillard handled his dagger of a game-winner coolly, with a wave and a stare, a fitting way to end a particularly chippy first-round playoff series.

“The game, the series was over and that was it,” Lillard said. “And I was just waving goodbye to them. I think after Game 3, Dennis Schroder was out there pointing to his wrist, they was out there doing all these celebrations and doing all these stuff. We kept our composure and after one win that’s what they decided to do. And we was just like, ‘Okay, what we want to do is win four games.’ And then when we win those four games, there’s not going to be nothing to talk about."

He was very wrong. He made sure there was plenty to talk about.

Mannnn . Craziest game I’ve ever been apart of. Cold blooded. Logo trey from 40 feet for 50 piece and a series clincher 👌🏾 @Dame_Lillard #ripcity thank you @bosnianbeast27 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LJ3t7JEwF0 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 24, 2019

@Dame_Lillard greatest 1st round playoff series clinching shot in playoff history from 50 for 50 #DAMETIME #nbatv — Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) April 24, 2019

That was the best buzzer beater I’ve ever seen — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) April 24, 2019

... now thats a dagger. What a performance. All series long. Salute to a true hooper. 💯 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) April 24, 2019

BRUHHHH a 50 piece and closing the series like that???? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) April 24, 2019

😳 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 24, 2019

Damn Dame! Wow! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 24, 2019

One of the coldest game winners I've seen.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 24, 2019

A little late to the party but that was absolutely ridiculous @Dame_Lillard — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 24, 2019

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2019

DISRESPECTFUL DOLLLLLA ...... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2019

akudfhjalksfjd;aioefj;aiejf;aiweljf;ailekjf'aoeijf;aehwf;aeha;wefj;aowijfeao;'eijwf;aoe'ijwf;aeiowfja;efja;ewifjk;alejaefwff — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 24, 2019

God DAME!!! — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 24, 2019

ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME ??????????? 😱🤯😱🤯 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) April 24, 2019

The Shot & The Wave: Blazers’ Damian Lillard waves the Thunder out of the Moda Center after deep game-winner pic.twitter.com/OBFvgDCgo2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 24, 2019

