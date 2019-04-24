

The Redskins have re-signed offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom (66). (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

On the day before the NFL Draft, the Redskins added some needed offensive line depth, Wednesday, by re-signing free agent offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom.

The 32-year-old Bergstrom started eight games for Washington last year, bouncing between center and guard as injuries piled up on the offensive line. His presence brought stability to chaos as the team went through two sets of starting guards over the season’s final two months.

Bringing him back was important because he is familiar with the offense, has worked well with the other linemen and can play all three interior line positions. He probably is not the first option to start at left guard — the team signed former Giants tackle Ereck Flowers with the intent of playing him at that position — but he can be a fallback should Flowers not work out and the team is unable to select a starter at the position during this week’s NFL draft.

Bergstrom was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2012 and came to the Redskins in 2017 after also playing in Houston, Arizona and Baltimore.

More Redskins coverage:

Colt McCoy misses first week of Redskins’ workouts as he recovers from broken leg

Redskins draft debate: Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell or linebacker Devin Bush?

Five takeaways from the Redskins’ 2019 schedule release