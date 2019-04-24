

Since his appointment in December, Gregg Berhalter has guided the U.S. men's team to a 3-0-1 record. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will begin preparations for the Concacaf Gold Cup in Washington late next month, conducting an extended training camp in the metro area before hosting Jamaica in a June 5 friendly at Audi Field.

The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized those plans this week. Fox Sports 1 and UniMas will carry the match, which is listed as a 7 p.m. start.

The game will mark the first appearance by a U.S. squad at D.C. United’s 20,000-seat stadium, which opened last summer.

The men’s team played more matches at RFK Stadium (24) than any other venue, posting a 15-3-6 record, including a Gold Cup victory and World Cup qualifying draw against Jamaica. But with the Buzzard Point venue in the mix, the USSF has grown eager to play at a newer and appropriately smaller stadium in the nation’s capital.

The Americans also played once at FedEx Field in Landover, a 2012 friendly against Brazil.

The previous U.S. visit to the city came in October 2016, a 1-1 draw with New Zealand before 9,012, the smallest crowd for a U.S. appearance at RFK.

The United States boasts a 15-2-8 record and 41-16 goal differential against Jamaica.

The Americans will open training camp on or around May 27, play at Audi Field, then move to Cincinnati for a June 9 tuneup against Venezuela at Nippert Stadium, temporary home to MLS’s FC Cincinnati.

Under new coach Gregg Berhalter, the United States is 3-0-1 this year as part of the rebuilding efforts after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As an official competition, which also falls after European league seasons have ended, Berhalter will have the freedom to summon any player for Gold Cup, as well as for the FIFA fixture window from June 3 to 11. His young core includes Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie from German Bundesliga clubs.

Several MLS players will also join the U.S. squad, though, because they are in-season, they might report several days later.

The Gold Cup, which serves as the championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, will begin June 15 and feature an expanded field (16 teams instead of 12). Fifteen U.S. venues, plus Kingston, Jamaica, and San Jose, Costa Rica, will stage the 31 matches.

The final is set for July 7 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

In the group stage, the United States will play Panama (in St. Paul, Minn.), Trinidad and Tobago (Cleveland) and Guyana (Kansas City, Kan).

The 40-man provisional roster is due May 16. The final 23 must come from the 40-man list and is due June 3.

Read more:

D.C. United homegrown pupils gain advanced-placement status

United’s Russell Canouse likely to miss two more matches with injury